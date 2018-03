(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- The lead attorney on President Trump's legal team handling the Russia probe resigns as the President ramps up attacks on special counsel Mueller.

-- New York City hasn't seen snow like this in a season in 130 years.

-- The serial bomber in Austin, Texas, left behind a 25-minute video recording on his cell phone with a confession but no motive, police said.

-- Police in Sacramento said they shot and killed a black man in his grandmother's backyard because they believed he was pointing a gun at them. But investigators said they did not find a weapon there, only a cell phone near Stephon Clark's body.

-- Mark Zuckerberg has regrets. The Facebook CEO told CNN he's "really sorry that this happened" in response to the revelation that a firm with ties to Trump's 2016 campaign accessed data from 50 million Facebook users.

-- An airline worker faces federal narcotics smuggling charges after allegedly trying to smuggle 9 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs.

-- The United States moves closer to a trade war with China after Beijing warns it will retaliate if Trump goes through with a plan to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.