(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- The lead attorney on President Trump's legal team handling the Russia probe resigns as the President ramps up attacks on special counsel Mueller.
-- New York City hasn't seen snow like this in a season in 130 years.
-- The serial bomber in Austin, Texas, left behind a 25-minute video recording on his cell phone with a confession but no motive, police said.
-- Police in Sacramento said they shot and killed a black man in his grandmother's backyard because they believed he was pointing a gun at them. But investigators said they did not find a weapon there, only a cell phone near Stephon Clark's body.
-- President Donald Trump strikes back at former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter after the latter suggested he would "beat the hell out of" Trump over his comments about women.
-- Mark Zuckerberg has regrets. The Facebook CEO told CNN he's "really sorry that this happened" in response to the revelation that a firm with ties to Trump's 2016 campaign accessed data from 50 million Facebook users.
-- An airline worker faces federal narcotics smuggling charges after allegedly trying to smuggle 9 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs.
-- Newly released video shows the moments before a self-driving Uber car struck and killed a pedestrian. It's the first known pedestrian fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.
-- The United States moves closer to a trade war with China after Beijing warns it will retaliate if Trump goes through with a plan to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.
-- He made thousands laugh, and now many are mourning the death of Frank Avruch, the entertainer who played Bozo the Clown.