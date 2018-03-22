(CNN) A 19-year-old American student who was in Bermuda competing in a rugby tournament died from a fall, an independent pathologist says.

Mark Dombroski, a freshman at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, was found dead Monday in a dry moat at Fort Prospect, the former home of a British infantry garrison.

His injuries were consistent with a fall from a high point, Dr. Christopher Milroy said Thursday.

There's no evidence to suggest Dombroski was pushed, Bermuda police said.

Dombrowski was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's and was on the island to compete in the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7s Rugby Tournament.

