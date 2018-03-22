Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to free the only Dapchi schoolgirl believed to still be in Boko Haram captivity.

In a tweet Thursday, the President said the government will not relent in its efforts to have Leah Sharibu reunited with her parents, as it has done for others.

My heart goes out to Leah's parents, who must watch other parents rejoice while their own daughter remains in captivity. It is my responsibility, under the Constitution of Nigeria, to protect all Nigerians—and I will always strive to do that. Leah will not be abandoned. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 22, 2018

Her father, Nathan, says he was told by the other girls released that Leah, 15, was left behind in a Boko Haram camp because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

"The girls that returned said Leah said she will not deny Christ or turn to be a Muslim," the distraught father told CNN.

Nathan, a police officer, said emotions are running high in the family and her mother collapsed on hearing the news. "I am more scared because now she's the only girl with them," Nathan said.

