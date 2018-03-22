44 African countries agree free trade agreement, Nigeria yet to sign

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has been signed by 44 African countries at a summit of the African Union in Kigali, Rwanda.

10 of the African Union's (AU) 55 member states did not sign the agreement.

By reducing barriers to trade, such as removing import duties and non-tariff barriers, African countries hope to boost intra-continental business.

Nigeria hasn't joined the party

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

Commenting on Twitter , Nigeria's President Buhari said: "We will not agree to anything that will undermine local manufacturers and entrepreneurs, or that may lead to Nigeria becoming a dumping ground for finished goods."

South Africa, also one of Africa's largest economies, did not sign the agreement, but President Ramaphosa stated his commitment to the agreement once the necessary legal processes were undertaken. The president did sign the Kigali agreement on the establishment of the AfCFTA.

H.E. Albert M. Muchanga, African Union Commissioner.

Albert M. Muchanga, AU commissioner for Trade and Industry, remained optimistic: "The other countries will come on board. We're very very certain about that."

"The Labor movement, civil society, parliamentarians. They need to reach out to everybody," Muchanga said.

Jean-Louis Billon, VP of AfroChampions, a private sector group backing the initiative, told CNN: "There (are) too many barriers within the African continent and the only way for us to get to real development in the future is to boost trade and industry relations."

A working progress

President Paul Kagame consults with Chadian President Idriss Deby.

The idea of a continent-wide trade agreement has been working progress for decades, but has accelerated in the past few years by African leaders committed to Pan-African integration.

"We started with the regional economic communities in the 70s and they were designated as the building blocks to the African economic community. Then in 1991 we had the Abuja Treaty in terms of the African economic community, with the indicative timeline of 34 years," Muchanga told CNN.

"Then in 2012, we decided to fast track the process and that's when it was it was decided that we should create the African Continental Free Trade Area," Muchanga said.