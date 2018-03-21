Giant disco ball to plummet back to Earth

(CNN) The party is coming to an end and much sooner than anticipated.

The Humanity Star, a reflective satellite launched by private company Rocket Lab, is expected to flame out sometime this week. Launched in New Zealand in January, it had been expected to keep us looking to the skies for the majority of 2018.

"In the coming days, the Humanity Star will begin its final descent into the Earth's atmosphere where it will burn up on re-entry, leaving no trace," Peter Beck, founder of Rocket Lab, said in a statement.

The satellite, which to many people resembles a disco ball, was launched to encourage people to "think a little differently about their lives, actions and what is important for humanity," according to Beck.

The Humanity Star had no specific function, except as a spectacle. It is made from carbon fiber and has 65 reflective panels that reflect sunlight back to Earth. As it traverses the night sky, it spins rapidly, creating a blinking flashing effect.

Read More