New Florida gun law used on brother of Parkland school shooter

(CNN) Authorities are trying to restrict Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, from having access to guns by using a new Florida law that passed in the aftermath of the school massacre.

On Tuesday, Broward County Sheriff's Office filed for a "red flag" risk protection order that, if granted by a court, would let law enforcement temporarily seize firearms from Zachary Cruz and prevent him from getting new ones.

Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of Nikolas Cruz, has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested Monday in Parkland for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where his older brother killed 17 people. Cruz had told deputies that it was his third visit to the school since the February 14 shooting, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, a Florida judge set Cruz's bond at $500,000 for a misdemeanor trespassing charge and required a psychological evaluation.

Cruz's defense attorney argued in court that his client was being punished for his brother's crime with a $500,000 bond, when the amount is usually $25 for misdemeanor trespassing.