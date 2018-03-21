Gov. Scott offers to send extra officers to Parkland school

(CNN) Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday offered to provide extra security at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Florida, more than a month after a mass shooting on the campus.

Scott's commitment came on the day the Broward County Sheriff's Office suspended a deputy it accused of "appearing to sleep on duty" in his patrol car while he was parked outside Stoneman Douglas this week.

Three Stoneman Douglas students were also charged Tuesday in unrelated incidents -- two for allegedly bringing weapons to campus and one for allegedly making a threat of violence on social media, the sheriff's office said.

The governor asked Broward officials to require that an armed law enforcement officer guard every school entrance. The state is willing to provide help from the Florida Highway Patrol until a permanent plan is enacted, Scott wrote in a letter to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and Superintendent Robert Runcie.

"We must work together to ensure that no family will have to endure the loss of a child because of a school shooting in Florida," the governor wrote.

