More than 70 million people brace for nor'easter

(CNN) A nor'easter already closing schools and canceling thousands of flights Wednesday is set to bring record-setting snow to the region.

The fourth nor'easter in three weeks will dump heavy snow, winds and even coastal flooding to some areas. It has potential to be one of the most significant and most disruptive snowstorms this late in the season, CNN meteorologists said.

Snow has begun to fall and it will pick up while more than 70 million people are under a winter storm watch, warning or advisory from the southern Appalachians to Boston.

The storm will move away from the region by Thursday but not without first hitting coastal New England and Maine.

