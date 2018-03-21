A Nevada teen called his congressman and dropped an F-bomb while demanding action on guns. His school suspended him

(CNN) Noah Christensen admits he could have used better language when he called his congressman's office and used the F-word to demand action on gun control.

After the call, a congressional aide notified the Nevada teen's school, which suspended him for two days.

Now Christensen, 17, is at the center of a debate about decorum and free speech. The ACLU is involved. And some people are seeking an apology from the congressman, who says that's not going to happen.

It began last Wednesday when the teen, a junior at Robert McQueen High School in Reno, joined students nationwide in walking out of class for 17 minutes to demand tougher gun laws. During the walkout, Christensen called the Reno office of his congressman, Rep. Mark Amodei, and argued for banning bump stocks and raising the minimum age to buy a gun.

Rep. Mark Amodei

He also told the staffer who answered the phone that members of Congress needed to "get off their f***ing asses" and take action.