Breaking News

5 things for March 21: Austin, Trump, Facebook, school shootings, male birth control

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:19 AM ET, Wed March 21, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Austin bomber dead police presser sot_00000822
Austin bomber dead police presser sot_00000822

    JUST WATCHED

    Police: Austin suspect killed self with bomb

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Police: Austin suspect killed self with bomb 01:44

(CNN)There's big breaking news overnight in the bombings in Austin, Texas. Let's get straight to it -- and to what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Austin bomber

The suspect in the Austin explosions blew himself up in his vehicle as police closed in, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said just moments ago. Police started getting intel on the 24-year-old man, who hasn't been identified publicly, over the past 36 hours, and surveillance teams were on his trail, Manley said. His vehicle was found at a hotel in Round Rock, about 20 miles north of Austin. Police had it surrounded -- and were waiting for tactical teams -- when the suspect started to drive away, Manley said. His vehicle then suddenly stopped -- and the suspect detonated an explosive device, Manley said. One officer was hurt in the blast. 
    A serial bomber had terrorized Texas' capital all month, dispatching explosive packages around the area and killing two people. The main focus in the hours before the bombmaker's death had been an explosion early yesterday at a FedEx sorting center near San Antonio. Another unexploded bomb was found at another FedEx facility near Austin. Police said those two packages are connected to four previous bombings in the city.
    ATF: Use of tripwire suggests bomber expertise
    ATF: Use of tripwire suggests bomber expertise

      JUST WATCHED

      ATF: Use of tripwire suggests bomber expertise

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    ATF: Use of tripwire suggests bomber expertise 02:32

    2. Trump & Putin

    Read More
    President Trump made a call to congratulate a counterpart on his reelection. That's pretty ho-hum stuff, unless that counterpart is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who won what everyone considers to be a less-than-democratic race. Trump's own advisers warned him not to do it -- they reportedly wrote "DO NOT CONGRATULATE" in his briefing materials -- but Trump did it anyway. Because that's how this President rolls. The harshest critic of Trump's move was Sen. John McCain, who said, "An American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections."
    Late night takes jabs at Trump for Putin call
    Late night takes jabs at Trump for Putin call

      JUST WATCHED

      Late night takes jabs at Trump for Putin call

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Late night takes jabs at Trump for Putin call 01:05

    3. Facebook & Cambridge Analytica

    These aren't the best of times for the world's fave social media site. Facebook suspended a scientist for collecting data on tens of millions of Americans. He passed the data on to Cambridge Analytica, a firm hired by Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The scientist, Aleksandr Kogan, said Facebook was just scapegoating him to deflect from its woes. "Using users' data for profit is their business model," he said in an exclusive interview with CNN.
    Scientist: Didn&#39;t know data used to target voters
    Scientist: Didn't know data used to target voters

      JUST WATCHED

      Scientist: Didn't know data used to target voters

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Scientist: Didn't know data used to target voters 02:23
    People are ticked about all the data-sharing, and some investors are suing Facebook over the scandal. A co-founder of WhatsApp even said it's time for everybody to delete Facebook (which owns WhatsApp, so that's awkward).

    4. School shootings

    A school resource officer is hailed as a hero, after his quick actions brought a swift end to a shooting at a high school in Maryland. Deputy Blaine Gaskill shot at a 17-year-old gunman who opened fire at Great Mills High School. The shooter died, though it's not clear if Gaskill killed him or he killed himself. Two other students were hurt in the shooting, one with life-threatening injuries.
    Maryland governor: We need more than prayers
    Maryland governor: We need more than prayers

      JUST WATCHED

      Maryland governor: We need more than prayers

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Maryland governor: We need more than prayers 01:16
    Meanwhile in Florida, authorities are trying to use the state's new gun law -- passed after the school massacre at Parkland -- to block Zachary Cruz's access to guns. Cruz, younger brother of the Parkland school shooter, was arrested Monday, accused of trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where his brother killed 17 people.
    But that's not all that's been going on at Stoneman Douglas. Florida Gov. Rick Scott offered to provide extra security at the school after a deputy was suspended for appearing to fall asleep on duty, two students were charged for allegedly bringing weapons to campus and another student was charged for allegedly making a threat of violence on social media.

    5. Male birth control

    The world might be a lot closer to a birth control pill for men. A proposed hormone pill, called dimethandrolone undecanoate, effectively decreased testosterone levels and other hormones responsible for sperm production without serious side effects, a new study says. However, the study had a small sample size, so more research needs to be done on it.
    Women have many choices when it comes to avoiding pregnancy, but men have only two. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99% of sexually active women used at least one contraceptive method at some point between 2006 and 2010. Here&#39;s a look at a variety of birth control methods and how they each work.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    A woman's choiceWomen have many choices when it comes to avoiding pregnancy, but men have only two. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99% of sexually active women used at least one contraceptive method at some point between 2006 and 2010. Here's a look at a variety of birth control methods and how they each work.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    A male condom is a thin covering worn on the penis during intercourse. It can prevent sexually transmitted diseases, and is about 82% effective at preventing pregnancy.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    A male condom is a thin covering worn on the penis during intercourse. It can prevent sexually transmitted diseases, and is about 82% effective at preventing pregnancy.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    During a vasectomy, a surgeon cuts the vas deferens, the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles. It has a failure rate of about 0.15% and can be reversed, but the procedure is complicated.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    During a vasectomy, a surgeon cuts the vas deferens, the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles. It has a failure rate of about 0.15% and can be reversed, but the procedure is complicated.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    An intrauterine device, or IUD, is a flexible T-shaped device that&#39;s inserted by a doctor into a woman&#39;s uterus. The devices block sperm and change the lining of the uterus, which may keep a fertilized egg from attaching. Pregnancy is prevented from three to 12 years, depending on the type.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    IUDAn intrauterine device, or IUD, is a flexible T-shaped device that's inserted by a doctor into a woman's uterus. The devices block sperm and change the lining of the uterus, which may keep a fertilized egg from attaching. Pregnancy is prevented from three to 12 years, depending on the type.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    Approved in 1960 by the Food and Drug Administration, oral contraceptives involve taking a daily pill with a combination of estrogen and a progestin. The hormones prevent ovulation and thicken a woman&#39;s cervical mucus, blocking sperm from fertilizing an egg.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    The pillApproved in 1960 by the Food and Drug Administration, oral contraceptives involve taking a daily pill with a combination of estrogen and a progestin. The hormones prevent ovulation and thicken a woman's cervical mucus, blocking sperm from fertilizing an egg.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    Condoms aren&#39;t just for men. The female condom fits inside the vagina with a ring at one end that covers the cervix. When used correctly all of the time, the National Institutes of Health says, it&#39;s 95% effective, with bonus protection from sexually transmitted infections.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    Female condomCondoms aren't just for men. The female condom fits inside the vagina with a ring at one end that covers the cervix. When used correctly all of the time, the National Institutes of Health says, it's 95% effective, with bonus protection from sexually transmitted infections.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    The diaphragm also fits inside the vagina but covers only the cervix, where it blocks sperm from entering the uterus. It is made of silicone and can last up to two years. A spermicide must also be used for greatest effectiveness.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    DiaphragmThe diaphragm also fits inside the vagina but covers only the cervix, where it blocks sperm from entering the uterus. It is made of silicone and can last up to two years. A spermicide must also be used for greatest effectiveness.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    The cervical cap is similar to a diaphragm but smaller in size and made of rubber instead of silicone. It is useful for women who find it hard to keep a diaphragm in place.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    Cervical capThe cervical cap is similar to a diaphragm but smaller in size and made of rubber instead of silicone. It is useful for women who find it hard to keep a diaphragm in place.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    Implants are flexible matchstick-size devices that are surgically inserted into a woman&#39;s arm. They slowly release the hormone progestin into the body, preventing a woman&#39;s ovaries from releasing eggs. The protection can last several years.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    ImplantImplants are flexible matchstick-size devices that are surgically inserted into a woman's arm. They slowly release the hormone progestin into the body, preventing a woman's ovaries from releasing eggs. The protection can last several years.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    For women who don&#39;t want to take a pill or insert a device, the Ortho Evra birth control patch sticks to the body and releases pregnancy-preventing hormones through the skin. A woman must change her patch once a week for three weeks in a row. No patch is used in the fourth week, and then the cycle starts again.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    The patchFor women who don't want to take a pill or insert a device, the Ortho Evra birth control patch sticks to the body and releases pregnancy-preventing hormones through the skin. A woman must change her patch once a week for three weeks in a row. No patch is used in the fourth week, and then the cycle starts again.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    NuvaRing, approved for use in the United States in 2001, is a small, flexible ring inserted into the vagina. It releases estrogen and progestin, the same pregnancy-preventing hormones found in most variations of the birth-control pill.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    Vaginal ringNuvaRing, approved for use in the United States in 2001, is a small, flexible ring inserted into the vagina. It releases estrogen and progestin, the same pregnancy-preventing hormones found in most variations of the birth-control pill.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    Introduced in 1983, the Today Sponge was pulled from the market after fears of toxic shock but returned in 2005 following design changes. The sponge contains spermicide and can be inserted into the vagina before sex, like a diaphragm, to prevent pregnancy.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    Vaginal spongeIntroduced in 1983, the Today Sponge was pulled from the market after fears of toxic shock but returned in 2005 following design changes. The sponge contains spermicide and can be inserted into the vagina before sex, like a diaphragm, to prevent pregnancy.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    Depo-Provera, an injection form of birth control, provides protection for three months with hormones that prevent ovulation and block sperm. It doesn&#39;t contain estrogen, as do some other forms of birth control. As a result, it is a popular option for women who can&#39;t take estrogen or who are breastfeeding.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    The shotDepo-Provera, an injection form of birth control, provides protection for three months with hormones that prevent ovulation and block sperm. It doesn't contain estrogen, as do some other forms of birth control. As a result, it is a popular option for women who can't take estrogen or who are breastfeeding.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    Emergency contraception, frequently referred to as the morning-after pill, can be taken to prevent pregnancy up to five days after unprotected sex. It can prevent the ovaries from releasing eggs and thickens a woman&#39;s cervical mucus. The morning-after pill can also thin the uterus lining, which could prevent a fertilized egg from attaching.
    Photos: Birth control methods
    Morning-after pill Emergency contraception, frequently referred to as the morning-after pill, can be taken to prevent pregnancy up to five days after unprotected sex. It can prevent the ovaries from releasing eggs and thickens a woman's cervical mucus. The morning-after pill can also thin the uterus lining, which could prevent a fertilized egg from attaching.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    birth control generic pillsCondom STOCKVasectomy STOCKbirth control IUDbirth control monthly pillsfemale condom - RESTRICTEDdiaphragm - RESTRICTEDcervical cap - RESTRICTEDbirth control implantbirth control patchbirth control Nuva Ringbirth control today spongebirth control depo-provera boxbirth control Plan B One-Step pill

    THIS JUST IN ...

    Kidnapped girls released
    Some of the 110 schoolgirls kidnapped last month in Nigeria by the terror group Boko Haram have been released and returned to their hometown of Dapchi, a Nigerian presidential aide told CNN.
    The search for Nigeria&#39;s missing school girls
    The search for Nigeria's missing school girls

      JUST WATCHED

      The search for Nigeria's missing school girls

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The search for Nigeria's missing school girls 02:16

    TODAY'S QUOTE

    "There is no evidence that Officer Noor encountered a threat, appreciated a threat, investigated a threat or confirmed a threat that justified his decision to use deadly force."
    Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, announcing third-degree murder and other charges against Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor in the death last summer of Justine Ruszczyk
    Police chief to victim&#39;s family: &#39;I&#39;m sorry&#39;
    Police chief to victim's family: 'I'm sorry'

      JUST WATCHED

      Police chief to victim's family: 'I'm sorry'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Police chief to victim's family: 'I'm sorry' 02:06

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    All is lost
    Remember that giant disco ball they put into orbit to uplift humanity? Well, it's going to burn up in the atmosphere tomorrow, so, ... so, much for that.
    Fitting tribute
    The ashes of Stephen Hawking will rest near the graves of Sir Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.
    Mystery solved
    She was the lone woman at a long-ago science conference, her face partially obscured in a photo. Who was she? Of course, Twitter figured it out.
    Hallelujah
    Looks like the NFL's about to change that insane catch rule, which pretty much makes a clear catch not a catch.
    Too popular
    The Smithsonian's going to move Michelle Obama's new portrait to a new spot in the National Portrait Gallery because of all the visitors.
    Little girl amazed by Michelle Obama portrait
    Little girl amazed by Michelle Obama portrait

      JUST WATCHED

      Little girl amazed by Michelle Obama portrait

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Little girl amazed by Michelle Obama portrait 01:08
    True dedication
    She finished a high-stakes exam. While nursing her baby. On the floor. And in the process, inspired social media and the whole world.

    TODAY'S NUMBER

    3,200
    The estimated number of flights canceled today as the Northeast gets hit with another strong winter storm
    Nor&#39;easter to bring significant spring snow
    Nor'easter to bring significant spring snow

      JUST WATCHED

      Nor'easter to bring significant spring snow

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Nor'easter to bring significant spring snow 01:10

    AND FINALLY

    Down-under duo
    Think Australia and New Zealand are pretty much the same? Oh, no. The "How to Dad" is back with a tutorial on the differences between the countries. (Click to view.)