'Atmospheric river' triggers evacuations in Southern California

Story highlights The season's strongest storm brings a risk of flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas

Evacuations are ordered in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties

(CNN) It's called an "atmospheric river" -- basically a river in the sky -- that could unleash catastrophic amounts of rain.

And the major storm is barreling right toward the fire-scarred regions of Southern California, with a potential to trigger flash flooding, mudslides and significant debris flow.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, and officials have already ordered mandatory evacuations in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

"That's a concern when you put in the heaviest rainfall anywhere in the United States and put it right over Southern California, directly over burn scars," CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast this week in Southern California.

"Some of the areas could see 6 inches of rainfall over 36 hours That's six to eight months of rainfall in 36 hours, right over what would be a significant Thomas Fire burn scar region," he said.