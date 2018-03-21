Here's what we know about the Austin bombing suspect

(CNN) The man police believe was behind a series of bombings that terrified Austin, Texas, for 19 days is dead, police said.

Authorities have called the suspect a "serial bomber" who was skilled and capable of making sophisticated devices.

Here's what we know about the man accused of the deadly explosions:

He was 24 years old

Police have not released the suspect's name and only described him as a 24-year-old white man.

