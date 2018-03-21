The Austin bomber is changing tactics, and the uncertainty is terrifying

(CNN) Austin is on edge after a series of package bombs were found around the city in recent weeks, and investigators are still scrambling to catch the perpetrator.

Grocery stores, apartment buildings and restaurants have been evacuated at a moment's notice. Residents all around town are seeing more police yellow tape and hearing the sound of helicopters more often.

"This is terrorizing the city of Austin," Rep. Michael McCaul told President Donald Trump at a law enforcement roundtable on Tuesday.

At a police briefing on Tuesday, City Council Member Ann Kitchen said residents are coming to her and other city leaders with worries about the explosions.

"Part of that concern is ... that this feels so random, feels like something out of their control, feels like something (where) they don't know what to expect," Kitchen said.