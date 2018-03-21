Breaking News

Queen Elizabeth's 'secret message in a bottle' to Commonwealth Games

By Matt Majendie, for CNN

Updated 1:12 PM ET, Wed March 21, 2018

The words of the Queen will once more open the Commonwealth Games, this year in the Gold Coast, Australia.
While not in attendance, her speech will be delivered from a written note inside the Queen&#39;s Baton Relay, which has traveled throughout the Commonwealth before the Games.
The Queen has had a long association with the Games during her reign. Here she hands out a medal at the 1970 Games in Edinburgh.
She has tried to play a close role in every Games since, whether handing out medals or at the opening and/or closing ceremonies.
She was on hand to open the 2002 Games along with former England football captain David Beckham.
She was absent from the Games in India in 2010 but again took part in the Queen&#39;s Baton Relay.
She was, however, in attendance in Glasgow 2014, meeting the likes of Australian hurdler Sally Pearson.
But she has opted to stay away from Australia having cut down on her long-distance foreign travel.
Instead, her son Prince Charles will be on hand to read out the speech from the Queen&#39;s Baton Relay.
Story highlights

  • The Commonwealth Games have long had a close royal connection
  • A secret message in a bottle from the Queen will travel to the Gold Coast
  • Royals have played the role of peacekeeper in diplomatic rows

(CNN)The 2018 Commonwealth Games will begin with what event CEO David Grevemberg describes as "a secret message in a bottle" from a very special patron.

A speech by Queen Elizabeth II will be removed from a baton that has toured the predominantly former British Empire nations which make up the Commonwealth and read out by her son, Prince Charles.
While the Queen has cut down on long distance travel in recent months, her family's connection to the Commonwealth and the sporting event that bears its name remains strong.
    The Queen ascended to the throne while touring the Commonwealth in place of her ailing father, King George VI in 1952. She has also attended most Commonwealth Games since the 1970s.
    Yet even without her presence at the Gold Coast event which begins in April, Grevemberg says the Games will be looking to "uphold Her Majesty's vision and passion for the Commonwealth."
    "It all goes back to her speech to the Commonwealth on her 21st birthday in Cape Town in 1947 and dedicating her life to the Commonwealth," Grevemberg explains. "The Commonwealth is about selfless leadership and no-one is perhaps a better exponent of that" than the Queen.
    Professor Philip Murphy, author of Monarchy and the End of Empire, says that the Queen has been around as long as the Commonwealth and has done more than most to shape it.
    The Games has played a big part in that endeavor, highlighting the Commonwealth in the best terms possible every four years, he adds.

    Family connections

    Today, the Queen remains patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation but she has passed on many of the duties to her family.
    The Queen's second son, Prince Edward, the Duke of Wessex, is vice-patron while her husband, Prince Philip, has also played an important role over the years.
    "Initially, Prince Philip was the key figure from the Royal Family as president of the Games," explains Murphy, "and he had an important role to play, intervening at some quite key moments.
    Britain&#39;s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, poses in his military dress uniform circa 1990. See more photos of Philip, the husband of Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II.
    Prince Philip was born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. His family left Greece in 1922 and settled in Paris after his uncle, King Constantine I, was overthrown.
    Prince Philip is dressed for a production of &quot;Macbeth&quot; while attending school in Scotland in July 1935.
    Prince Philip is the youngest of five children and the only son. After his parents&#39; separation in 1930, he was sent to England and raised there by his maternal grandmother and uncle.
    Prince Philip sits with his fiancee, Princess Elizabeth, in July 1947. He had become a naturalized British citizen and a commoner, using the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother&#39;s maiden name. He was also an officer of the British Royal Navy and fought in World War II.
    Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in November 1947.
    Prince Philip plays in a village cricket match in July 1949.
    Philip and Elizabeth hold their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in August 1951.
    Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth dance in Ottawa in October 1951.
    Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth were on a tour of the commonwealth when her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952. She was next in line for the throne.
    Prince Philip waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after his wife officially became queen in June 1953.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip tour the streets of Rome in 1961.
    Prince Philip sails during the Cowes Regatta in August 1962.
    Prince Philip laughs as the Beatles fight over the Carl Alan Award he presented to the band in March 1964.
    The Queen and Prince Philip, accompanied by sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, wave from a Buckingham Palace balcony during a parade in June 1964.
    The royal couple return to Buckingham Palace after a ceremony in June 1965.
    The Queen and Prince Philip leave Westminster Abbey in April 1966.
    Prince Philip competes in a bicycle polo match in August 1967.
    Prince Philip paints during the filming of the documentary &quot;Royal Family&quot; in 1969.
    Prince Philip and his daughter, Princess Anne, prepare a barbecue on the Balmoral Castle estate in August 1972.
    The Queen and Prince Philip attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in April 1976.
    Prince Philip takes part in the World Carriage Driving Championships in 1980.
    Prince Phillip fishes in a Scottish loch in 1993.
    Prince Phillip hunts at the Sandringham estate in 1994.
    Prince Phillip tours the London Stock Exchange in 1998.
    Former South African President Nelson Mandela chats with Prince Philip in November 2000.
    The Queen and Prince Philip pose for a photo to commemorate her Golden Jubilee in 2002.
    Prince Philip rides a mini motorbike at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2005.
    Prince Philip inspects a guard in March 2010.
    Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends a Commonwealth Day observance in London in 2011.
    The Queen and Prince Philip attend the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2011.
    Prince Philip visits Sherborne Abbey during his wife&#39;s Diamond Jubilee tour in May 2012.
    The Queen presents Prince Philip with New Zealand&#39;s highest honor, the Order of New Zealand, at Buckingham Palace in June 2013.
    Prince Philip visits the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards in February 2014.
    The royal couple arrives at the Royal Ascot horse races in June 2014.
    Prince Philip signs the guest book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in June 2014.
    Prince Philip smiles as he visits an Auxiliary Air Force squadron in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July 2015.
    Prince Phillip and his grandson Prince Harry attend the Rugby World Cup final in October 2015.
    The Queen and Prince Philip wave to guests in June 2016, during celebrations for her 90th birthday.
    Prince Philip feeds a banana to an elephant in Dunstable, England, in April.
    Prince Philip talks to schoolchildren in May during a visit to Lord&#39;s cricket ground in London. He opened the venue&#39;s new Warner Stand.
    Prince Philip makes his final public appearance before his retirement, attending a parade of the Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace. The event also marks an end to Philip&#39;s 64 years as captain general, the ceremonial leader of the Royal Marines.
    "I don't know how much he pushed for the role but he wanted a proper job and he'd already done quite a lot of Commonwealth-related activities."
    Not a figure always renowned for his diplomacy, he was integral to the inception of the Queen's Baton Relay in 1958 and again following wholesale nation boycotts in 1986.
    Murphy continues: "When there was a large-scale boycott in response to apartheid in South Africa, it was suggested that non-attending nations should be penalized but that would merely have deepened the row.
    "Prince Philip played a role in toning down calls for sanctions to be taken against the countries that had boycotted."
    While Philip flourished in the position, the Queen began to take a more of a behind-the-scenes role with regards to the Games, even more so today, with Charles as her heir an increasing face in Commonwealth countries and Edward having been associated with the Games officially since 1990.

    The firm at work

    Murphy describes the royals' connection to the Games as "a classic example of the firm at work -- the Queen can't be everywhere so other members of the family have to step in".
    Part of the thinking behind an increasing prominence for Charles is that while he will succeed the Queen as monarch, he does not automatically take on the position of head of Commonwealth.
    But Murphy argues that there is no suggestion the Games will become extinct after the 91-year-old monarch's death. "Of all the Commonwealth things," he argues, "that will be the last thing to die, and anyway I think she'll outlive me!"
    For the Commonwealth Games Federation itself, the Queen remains a central part of everything that happens in the build-up to and during the Games themselves even if the links become tighter now with other members of her family.
    As for the links with the wider royal family, Grevemberg says the ties are stronger than ever.
    "We've great support from the Royal Family from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace and for that we're very grateful," he says.