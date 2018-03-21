Trump keeps up aggressive attacks on Mueller

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump called out special counsel Robert Mueller in a series of typo-ridden tweets Wednesday morning, continuing his recent aggressive attacks on the Russia probe.

"'Special Council is told to find crimes, wether crimes exist or not. I was opposed the the selection of Mueller to be Special Council, I still am opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed because (...) there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!' So stated by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz," Trump said in a series of tweets

"Special Council is told to find crimes, whether a crime exists or not. I was opposed to the selection of Mueller to be Special Council. I am still opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed because..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Trump later deleted and corrected some, though not all, of the typos in his first tweet.

...there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!" So stated by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Dershowitz, a lawyer and professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, referred CNN to his op-ed published by The Hill Wednesday morning, which had similar though not identical comments to those Trump tweeted.

"I stand by what I wrote in The Hill this morning. Please check and quote it. It lays out my point accurately," Dershowitz said.

