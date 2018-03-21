The pressure on Donald Trump is reaching crushing proportions

(CNN) The White House has canceled all public events on Wednesday due to the spring snowstorm hitting the nation's capitol. Which means that President Donald Trump has nothing but time on his hands -- time to stew on the current morass (or, more accurately, morasses) in which he currently finds himself.

Consider:

That would be a lot for a White House to deal with in a year. The Trump White House had dealt with it all in just the last week.

Adding to that toxic mix is the fact that all of the reporting coming out of the White House since the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson eight days ago suggests that Trump feels as though he is coming into his own as President -- a sentiment that has him more confident in trusting his gut (and ignoring the advice of so-called "experts") when it comes to decisions big and small that come to his desk.

And never forget that we have ample evidence that Trump is hugely mercurial -- prone to fits of rage, frustration and lashing out. And that he is at his angriest when he feels as though media coverage of his administration is unfairly negative.

We have all of those factors at the present moment. Not to mention the fact that the President suddenly has lots of time on his hands Wednesday thanks to the snow.

Now. Trump is someone who values chaos and even seems to revel in it. He has said publicly and privately that he believes that out of conflict and drama comes good ideas and progress. (The data on that so far in his presidency isn't hugely supportive of that supposition.)

But, this many stories, all at once and all bad for Trump is, at minimum, a distraction and, at maximum, blocking out all of the other priorities of this President and this White House.

Trump, despite his efforts to portray himself as immune to effects of pressure, is human just like the rest of us. He puts his pants on one leg at a time . It is literally impossible for him to not be affected by the swirl of stories, lawsuits and leaks around him right now.

The White House is always a pressure cooker for any president. But, rarely does a president operate under as much constant pressure as Trump has in his first 14 months in office. And there's little question that the events of the past week have turned the pressure up to brain-busting proportions.

What happens when the pressure gets too much to handle? You need a release. And what is Trump's release? Yes, Twitter. And, right on cue, we've had a series of tweets over the past few days in which Trump has begun a personal assault against Mueller -- insisting that the Russia probe should have never started and suggesting that Mueller has 13 Democrats on his team. ( He doesn't .)

The pressure inside the White House is surging. And that almost certainly means that the President is on the verge on a(nother) explosion.