Trump prepared to sit out Mississippi special election (for now)

(CNN) President Donald Trump told Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant in a phone call this week that he would be sitting out the state's special election, an administration official tells CNN.

That means Trump does not plan to endorse or campaign for either Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith or Chris McDaniel in what is shaping up to be a hotly contested race. The official said that could change and that the White House would continue to monitor the contest.

Bryant tapped Hyde-Smith, the Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, to replace Sen. Thad Cochran, who is retiring. McDaniel is a Mississippi State senator and conservative activist who is challenging Hyde-Smith for the reliably Republican seat.

"The President said he is not endorsing anyone in the primary at this time in Mississippi," the official said, noting that the decision is subject to change.

The official added that Trump doesn't have an issue with Hyde-Smith, but told the governor that he didn't want to get involved in what will likely be a contest race between the two Republicans.

