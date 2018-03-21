Trump defends congratulating Putin despite criticism

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump defended his decision on Wednesday to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection, despite the fact that his national security aides cautioned him against it.

"I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also)," Trump tweeted. "The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing."

He added: "They can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race. Bush tried to get along, but didn't have the "smarts." Obama and Clinton tried, but didn't have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET). PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!"

Trump's relationship with Putin has long loomed over his presidency due to his broad denial that Russia's 2016 election meddling benefited his candidacy and the current special counsel probe into whether members of his campaign team colluded with the Russian effort.

Trump has also maintained that he believes keeping close relations with Russia is worthwhile.

