(CNN) Things are just about wrapped up (allegedly) on a massive spending deal, according to several aides working on the process.

Republicans and Democrats were still trading proposals late into Tuesday night, according to sources, trying to hammer out the final details on an array of thorny issues, from border security funding and the ongoing battle over funding for the Gateway Tunnel project, to a fix for the 2017 tax law and whether to include any school safety provisions in the bill at all.

Bottom line: Aides say to expect the bill to be filed around noon Wednesday.

The expectation is it will take until Saturday to move it through the House and Senate, and lawmakers will likely need a 24-hour or so continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government at existing levels to bridge them to that point -- though things can always move faster if lawmakers just want to leave town and are willing to agree to skip chamber protocols that require more time.

The mood on the Hill: Not great!

