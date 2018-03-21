Ruth Bader Ginsburg is bringing scrunchies back

Washington (CNN) Scrunchies, the quintessential 90s accessory found holding up the hair of sitcom stars and pop princesses, are making a comeback on fashion runways and have the longtime backing of one of the most influential women in Washington: Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, the 85-year-old Supreme Court justice who has sat on the court for nearly 25 years, doesn't shy away from fashion. She's often accessorizing her black robe with her intricate lace collars and array of different gloves.

She is also nearly always seen, both inside and outside of the courtroom, with her hair neatly tied back in a low ponytail, creating a polished look.

President Clinton and Judge Ginsburg at White House Rose Garden announcement of her nomination to the Supreme Court on June 14,1993.

Her scrunchie collection comes from far and wide. The world-traveling justice has picked up accessories from her stops in countries around the world. During that same interview, Ginsburg ranked her scrunchies and where they come from.

