Top Russian and US generals discuss Syria

Washington (CNN) America's top military officer, Gen. Joseph Dunford, spoke again with his Russian counterpart Gen. Valery Gerasimov, on Wednesday, according to a statement from a spokesman for Dunford, the second such conversation in less than two weeks.

"The conversation focused on Syria and other issues of mutual concern. In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the details of their conversation private," US Air Force Col. Patrick Ryder, a spokesman for Dunford, told CNN.

Calls between the two senior officers are relatively rare but there has been increased communication in recent weeks. The two men last spoke on March 13 , a conversation focused on the same issues, according to Ryder.

The last call prior to that was on January 20.

Gerasimov also spoke on the phone Wednesday with NATO Supreme Allied Commander-Europe US Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

