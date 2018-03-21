What we don't know about Mueller probe > What we do

Washington (CNN) In politics, there's a tendency to assume that what is publicly known is everything there is to know. Twitter, cable TV and lots and lots of ambitious politicians ensure that no strategy gets left unexplored, no thought gets left unvoiced.

That assumption of knowledge has infected how the political world approaches the ongoing special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Russians and the campaign of Donald Trump.

But that frame fails when it comes to understanding what exactly special counsel Robert Mueller is doing in regard to the investigation. Mueller and his team are the rarest of rare commodities in modern Washington -- a closed universe without leaks.

Wait, what? We didn't even know Sessions was under any sort of investigation -- much less that he may have been cleared!