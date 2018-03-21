Rand Paul won't say if he will hold up spending bill

Washington (CNN) Sen. Rand Paul, who forced a brief government shutdown last month, won't say whether he will hold up the massive spending deal Congress is expected to unveil Wednesday, citing the lack of a bill.

"I'm undecided on what is unknown," Paul told reporters Wednesday. "There is no bill."

The Kentucky Republican said it's "inexcusable" there's no legislation to look at this far into the process.

"How can people make a decision on bills that don't exist? So they need to put the bill forward and its inexcusable to have something they've had months to look at but there's no bill for us to look at," Paul continued.

Paul later took to Twitter, where he questioned aspects of the expected bill.

Read More