WaPo: Pruitt spent nearly $68,000 for recent travel

Washington (CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency has handed documents to Congress that show new travel expenses from agency administrator Scott Pruitt, totaling some $68,000 in hotel stays and air travel, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The documents, which were requested by House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy and obtained by the Post, reportedly show that Pruitt traveled on government business dozens of time on first-class and domestic flights from August 2017 through February 2018.

The reported expenses include a four-day, $17,631 trip to Morocco in December, a series of first-class flights following Hurriciane Harvey totaling $3,330, and a two-day domestic trip for media interviews and a visit to Florida that amounted to $3,767. Pruitt's travel expenses listed in the records reportedly do not include the costs of his security team or aides who travel with him.

The EPA justified the travel spending as necessary to ensure Pruitt's security.

"EPA's Protective Service Detail identified specific ongoing threats associated with Administrator Pruitt's travel and shifted his class based on certain security protocols that require him to be near the front of the plane," said Jahan Wilcox, a spokesperson for the agency.