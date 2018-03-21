Politicians blanket Twitter with DC snow day photos

Washington (CNN) It wasn't just the kids who enjoyed the snow Wednesday. Politicians shared their snowy day on Capitol Hill and at the White House on Twitter after a spring nor'easter dumped inches of snow on the nation's capital.

First lady Melania Trump shared a photo of the White House looking like a winter wonderland.

While the federal government closed for the snow, lawmakers were still on Capitol Hill attending hearings and working on an omnibus spending bill that will keep the federal government running through September.

Members, however, did take a break from the busy day to enjoy the weather.

The "People's House" and the perfect sledding slope. Great to see all these kids (and some kids at heart!) having fun on this snowy day. Kudos to @EleanorNorton for making sure this tradition stayed alive! pic.twitter.com/1kQ1t10s9B — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) March 21, 2018

Snow day on Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/6Xz8gnrg8I — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) March 21, 2018

Looks like Washington, D.C. is having a #Wyoming spring today. pic.twitter.com/tC4msNCgi0 — Mike Enzi (@SenatorEnzi) March 21, 2018

It's a snowy spring morning here in DC. Thanks to the @uscapitol staff and police for keeping everything running smoothly and helping make sure we're safe. There's a lot on the agenda in the #Senate and we wouldn't be able to do any of it without their work. pic.twitter.com/6BA3lDWRcJ — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) March 21, 2018

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan made a point of scoffing at the few inches of snow and its paralyzing effect on the city.