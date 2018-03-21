Omnibus includes infrastructure funding that could be used for Gateway

Washington (CNN) The omnibus, a collection of bills that will fund the federal government through September, is set to be released Wednesday afternoon -- and won't include any direct or explicit funding that could be used for the Gateway Project, a proposal President Donald Trump opposes, congressional aides told CNN.

But it will include ample opportunity for the project to compete for, and secure, funds through grant programs.

New York and New Jersey's Gateway tunnel project -- a collection of upgrades along a 10-mile span including the Hudson Tunnel -- includes building a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River and rebuilding the existing deteriorating North River Tunnel that carries Amtrak trains every day between New Jersey and Penn Station.

The White House infrastructure plan didn't include funding for the project and Trump, a native New Yorker, had been pressing congressional Republicans to oppose the funding for the plan.

It's one project among many infrastructure priorities that have been in limbo under the Trump administration.

