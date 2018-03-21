It's official: NYC hasn't seen snow like this in 130 years

(CNN) The snow has been falling all day in New York City.

For most New Yorkers, the snow was probably a drag. For a record seeker like myself, this late season snow storm allowed me to catch my snow white whale.

This marks the fifth consecutive season that at least 30 inches of snow have fallen in New York City. The only other recorded time it snowed this much, for this long a period, was back in the 1880s (records begin in the 1869-1870 season). That five-year stretch occurred mostly during the presidential administration of Chester A. Arthur, another president who made a name for himself in New York.

As of 8 p.m., 6.7 inches of snow had fallen in Central Park in Manhattan , the official measurement site for snow in Manhattan. More snow has fallen since then, but that alone put New York over 30 inches of snow for the season. Before the storm, New York City had only 27 inches of snow recorded for the season.

Another way of looking at it is that the average snowfall per season since 1869 has been 28.8 inches.

