(CNN) The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday that it will preserve the recordings of 25 additional artists and personalities in the National Recording Registry, including hip-hop group Run-D.M.C.'s 1986 album "Raising Hell," Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album "Rumours" and the 1965 soundtrack to "The Sound of Music."

Single song additions include "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins, "My Girl" by The Temptations and "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" by Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine.

The Library of Congress began the registry in 2002, and since then 500 titles have been named to the list. Most of the list is made up of music, but it also includes notable recordings of significant moments in history.

Last year's additions included hip-hop group NWA's "Straight Outta Compton" album, David Bowie's "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" album and Judy Garland's 1939 single, "Somewhere Over The Rainbow."

You can check out the 2017 list below:

