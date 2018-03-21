Lenders say executives didn't talk loans with Jared Kushner during White House meetings

New York (CNN) Two companies that provided hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to Jared Kushner's family's business are disputing any connection between those deals and meetings their executives had with Kushner at the White House.

Citigroup and Apollo Global Management provided financing, and sent letters Tuesday to four Democratic members of Congress who wanted more information about what role Jared Kushner played in securing it.

This comes after the New York Times first reported executives from both companies met with Kushner at the White House before the large loans were closed.

Michael Corbat, the CEO of Citigroup, met with Jared Kushner in the spring of 2017, less than a month before his company loaned $325 million for a development in the Brooklyn neighborhood of DUMBO. Kushner Companies owns 47.5% of the development, including a 6.5% passive interest which belongs to Jared Kushner himself, according to the letter.

"Nothing related to the DUMBO loan or any other personal business with Mr. Kushner or the Kushner Companies was discussed at that meeting," Rohan Weerasinghe, Citigroup general counsel, writes.

