Sessions tells prosecutors death penalty on the table in drug cases

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent federal prosecutors a reminder Wednesday that they have the power to seek America's most serious punishment for certain drug crimes: the death penalty.

"Congress has passed several statutes that provide the Department with the ability to seek capital punishment for certain drug-related crimes," Sessions said in a statement. "I strongly encourage federal prosecutors to use these statutes, when appropriate, to aid in our continuing fight against drug trafficking and the destruction it causes in our nation."

Sessions' blunt message comes as the Trump administration touts efforts to fight the nation's opioid epidemic and drug-related crimes.

On Monday in New Hampshire, President Donald Trump said , "if we don't get tough on the drug dealers, we are wasting our time."

Trump went on to say the punishment would be used against the "big pushers, the ones who are really killing people," but seeking the death penalty for those dealing drugs when no one is killed could set up legal challenges.

