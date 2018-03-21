Washington (CNN) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not give a direct answer when asked Wednesday if the social media site had an impact on the results of the 2016 election.

"It's really hard for me to have a full assessment of that," Zuckerberg said in an exclusive interview with Laurie Segall that aired on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360." "The reality is, well, there were so many different forces at play."

Zuckerberg said he was "sure" Facebook activity had "some impact" on the outcome, citing organic Facebook posts from users, the organization's "get out the vote" effort, candidate pages and online advertising.

"It's hard for me to assess how much that stacked up compared to all of the campaign events and all of the advertising that was done off of Facebook and all the other efforts," Zuckerberg said.

