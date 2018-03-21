(CNN) New documents show the Environmental Protection Agency spent more than $30,000 on security detail for Administrator Scott Pruitt's overseas trip to Italy last year.

Much of the information about Pruitt's personal security detail has been kept under wraps by the agency, citing security concerns, even as Pruitt faces scrutiny over several pricey first-class tickets for travel.

But these few details were obtained through a lawsuit filed by the left-leaning group Environmental Integrity Project, which shared the heavily redacted documents EPA handed over to them as part of their litigation.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox responded by saying that the security detail "followed the same procedures" that were used for previous administrations over the past 14 years.

The newly obtained documents showing Pruitt's June trip to visit the Vatican and to meet energy ministers at a summit cost taxpayers now has the publicly known costs of the trip to just over $120,000.

Read More