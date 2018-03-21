It's not all that crazy to think Cynthia Nixon could be the next New York governor

(CNN) Cynthia Nixon is taking on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is a clear favorite to win his primary in September.

Less than 4% of governors running for reelection have lost their primary since 1970 and Cuomo holds a 66% to 19% lead over Nixon in a Siena College poll released this week but conducted before Nixon officially announced.

Still, I couldn't help but wonder... does Nixon have a shot?

The answer is yes: She has a chance to make a strong showing (certainly better than what Siena's poll showed) and there's even a small chance of victory.