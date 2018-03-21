Democrats rally around Lipinski, stress local politics

(CNN) House Democrats rallied around Rep. Dan Lipinski after his hard-fought primary victory in Illinois on Tuesday and hammered his Republican opponent, a Holocaust denier who has been disavowed by both the state and national GOP but nevertheless also won his primary contest.

Lipinski "is the Democratic nominee, and he will have the support of the Democratic caucus," Rep. Joe Crowley, the Democratic caucus chair, said Wednesday at a news conference.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, with Crowley at the news conference, added, "If you know anything about his Republican opponent for the general election you know that Democrats will be united behind Dan Lipinski. Somebody who has identified with extreme, far right, Nazi propaganda is not somebody that we want serving in the United States House of Representatives."

Lipinski survived a progressive primary challenge from Marie Newman on Tuesday for his Chicago-area House seat. His close win (51% to 49%) came despite an intense effort by pro-abortion rights and women's groups -- including Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY's List -- to purge the party of the anti-abortion lawmaker in a reliably Democratic district. He will face Arthur Jones, the Holocaust denier, in the general election.

Crowley also discussed divisions between the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic Party with the midterm elections approaching. He was asked about the message sent by Lipinski's victory, as well as Conor Lamb's win in the Pennsylvania special election last week.

