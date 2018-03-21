New York's Nixon-Cuomo primary is shaping up to be a blockbuster

(CNN) "Only in New York, kids, only in New York."

Tabloid gossip queen Cindy Adams' signature signoff is the best on-ramp to these frenzied early days of the New York Democratic gubernatorial primary.

The actress and activist Cynthia Nixon's decision to enter the race , challenging two-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has touched off the kind of pitched political battle that many in the state, as recently as a couple of weeks ago, seemed confident belonged exclusively to Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, the perpetually warring liberal leaders.

But the stakes are different and perhaps higher in certain quarters with Cuomo's potential presidential ambitions, along with his current job, on the line. Unlike de Blasio, Nixon has nothing to lose by torching the governor with every breath, especially in the five boroughs, where the troubled subway system -- which is controlled by the state -- is in a rolling crisis.

All of which provided a neat setup for Nixon's campaign kickoff speech Tuesday in Brooklyn, an event to which she was nearly late. Why? Subway trouble, of course. Too on the nose? Not in New York these days, where solidarity, and steaming fulmination, are only a mystery delay away.