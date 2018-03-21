Democratic senators to Zuckerberg: Testify before Congress

Washington (CNN) Democratic Sens. Ed Markey and Amy Klobuchar want Mark Zuckerberg to testify to Congress under oath about Facebook.

Markey responded to Zuckerberg's statement on the Cambridge Analytica scandal, writing on Facebook, "You need to come to Congress and testify to this under oath."

Klobuchar tweeted: "The steps Facebook has laid out to protect its users are a start but Zuckerberg still needs to come testify."

"Facebook should show good faith & support the Honest Ads Act. To truly regain the public's trust, Facebook must make significant changes so this doesn't happen again," she added.

Their request comes after Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, broke his silence five days after the news broke this weekend that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.