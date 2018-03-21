Washington (CNN) The government may be closed for snow, but Capitol Hill is still working at keeping it open.

The federal government is closed Wednesday due to snow, according to the Office of Personnel Management, a government agency that manages the federal workforce.

But lawmakers on Capitol Hill are still attending hearings and working on an omnibus spending bill that would keep the federal government running through September.

If Congress doesn't pass a spending bill by Friday , it's likely there will be a third shutdown this year -- so there are no snow days when there's a funding deadline.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Senate leadership is trying to finish up the omnibus as soon as possible because of the weather.

