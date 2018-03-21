Biden meets with 'Blue Collar' Democrats on the Hill

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden was back on Capitol Hill meeting with Democrats on Wednesday ahead of the midterm elections, attempting to bridge a divide in his party between progressives and blue-collar voters.

Biden, repeating an argument he's been making of late, said there should be "no reason for any conflict" between the two wings of the party. "There's no distinction in the Democratic Party between our social agenda and our agenda in terms of the economy," he told reporters.

Biden met with the "Blue Collar Caucus" for close to an hour. While House members said there was no discussion of the former vice president as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, some members asked him to campaign for them on the 2018 trail.

"One-hundred percent of any of the campaign questions were focused on 2018," Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Pennsylvania Democrat, told reporters after the session.

