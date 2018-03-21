(CNN) Barack and Michelle Obama penned a letter to the "inspiring" students of Parkland, Florida, in the wake of the tragic school shooting last month that left 17 dead and launched a national conversation on gun violence.

In the letter, dated March 10, the former President and first lady wrote that the students' leadership has "helped awaken the conscience of the nation."

Many of the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and students around the country have channeled their grief into fighting the gun lobby, making impassioned pleas on television, meeting with lawmakers and preparing for a nationwide protest dubbed "March for our Lives," which will take place in Washington this Saturday.

A source familiar with the letter, previously reported by Mic , confirmed its authenticity.

EXCLUSIVE: Here's the letter @BarackObama and @MichelleObama wrote to the #ParklandShooting survivors. In it, the former president and first lady tell the teens that they've "inspired" them, and commend them on "awakening the conscience of our nation." https://t.co/FOQYVguNFw pic.twitter.com/xEPHE6iUL2 — Mic (@mic) March 21, 2018

"We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve, and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy. Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you've helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country's top priority," the handwritten note said.

Read More