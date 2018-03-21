Soaring drug prices? Here's how to control them

Scott W. Atlas is the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution and the author of "Restoring Quality Health Care: A Six-Point Plan for Comprehensive Reform at Lower Cost" (Hoover Press, 2016). The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) New Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has identified his main priorities. At the top of his list is lowering prescription drug prices.

Controlling drug prices through government action though is fraught with peril, because it could also slow the process of making new drugs available to Americans. A much smarter way to go is to make drug prices -- which can vary dramatically from one pharmacy to another -- readily apparent to patients and equip them with the incentives to shop around.

Drugs are the most significant reason behind the past half-century gains against both chronic and life-ending disease. Policies aimed at reducing drug costs must not restrict their supply, jeopardize their quality or inhibit essential drug innovation necessary for tomorrow's cures.

American patients in particular have benefited more than others from drugs. For decades, the United States has been the most frequent country, by far, where new drugs are first available. Life-saving cancer drugs, as one critical example, are at least four times more likely to be made first available here compared with any country, including Germany, Japan, Switzerland, France, Canada, Italy or the UK, as reported in the Annals of Oncology in 2007.