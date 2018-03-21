The Republican President who really made America great

William I. Hitchcock is the author of "The Age of Eisenhower: America and the World in the 1950s" (Simon and Schuster). He teaches history at the University of Virginia. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The Trump presidency is a study in chaos: improvisational, reactive, and unpredictable. Policy priorities change daily, and so, it seems, does the personnel. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn are just the most recent of some two dozen senior officials who have been kicked to the curb after brief stints in the Trump administration.

President Trump thinks unpredictability is good. "I like conflict," Trump has said . Bitter arguments between White House advisers help him make decisions. "There is no Chaos," he tweeted on March 6, "only great Energy!" But his style cuts out his closest advisers and deprives him of their advice.

His startling agreement to meet with North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un was not run through the State Department. Gary Cohn quit when he learned of Trump's decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Trump likes to keep everyone guessing -- even his own staff.

There is an alternative model to such chaos, one that illustrates that even in the absence of political experience, leadership is more valuable than bluster or gamesmanship. In the 1950s, Dwight Eisenhower led what was arguably the most disciplined presidency of the postwar years. Like Trump, Ike had never run for office before he became a Republican candidate for president. But he came into the White House with immense leadership experience, having led the allied forces that defeated Hitler in Europe from 1942 to 1945. He brought a disciplined mindset into the White House that reflected that military background.

How does Ike's disciplined approach stack up against Trump's chaos theory? Ike's discipline made midcentury America into a global powerhouse. Trump's chaos threatens to leave it weakened and adrift.