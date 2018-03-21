Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi agrees to 8-month plea deal

(CNN) Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, who was videotaped slapping and kicking an armed Israeli soldier at her family's West Bank home, will serve eight months in prison, following a plea deal her defense attorney reached with military prosecutors on Wednesday evening.

Behind closed doors at Ofer military court in the West Bank, military prosecutors agreed to drop eight of 12 charges against the 17-year-old, who has been in military prison since December, and was 16 at the time of her arrest. She will be given credit for time served, leaving her with five months on her sentence.

A statement from the Israel Defense Forces said Tamimi pleaded guilty to four charges of "criminal acts where she disrupted an IDF soldier and carried out incitement."

These included the videotaped incident of her hitting the soldier on December 15.

The IDF said Tamimi was also given an additional, suspended sentence, and she must pay a 5,000 Israeli shekel fine (approx. $1,440).

