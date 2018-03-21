A 6-year-old girl goes digging in the dirt at her sister's soccer game -- and finds a 65 million-year-old fossil

(CNN) Naomi was bored. A 6-year-old can stay riveted by her older sister's soccer game for only so long.

So she went over to some sagebrush by the soccer field, poked around in the dirt, and picked up a small rock. Something about its swirls reminded her of the mystical necklace from Disney's "Moana."

That was last October.

Earlier this month, Naomi's family learned what the rock really is: a rare, 65 million-year-old fossil.

