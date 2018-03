Sci-fi inventions that became reality

Luke Skywalker's prosthetic hand in "The Empire Strikes Back." Singaporean biotechnologist Benjamin Tee is engineering an electronic skin substitute that will help people wearing prosthetics to one day feel with artificial limbs. Tee was inspired by Star Wars, but his invention isn't the first to leap from science fiction into reality. Scroll through the gallery to discover more

There are numerous examples of video phones in science fiction, but the earliest on screen is in Fritz Lang's masterpiece "Metropolis" (1927). Used by Joh Fredesen, master of the titular city, it's large, clunky, and requires four dials to set up a call, but it's undoubtedly a video phone. In real life, the first two-way videophone was demonstrated surprisingly early, in 1930, but the first to receive any real attention was the Picturephone by Bell, trialled in the 1960s and early '70s.

Tony Stark's superhero suit debuted on May 10, 1968, looking slightly more like the Iron Giant than Robert Downey Jr.'s big screen incarnation. There have been countless versions of the hi-tech armor since. The idea of an Iron Man-like super soldier is in the works, with the US military developing the Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit (TALOS), made of liquid armor that solidifies on command. It would also feature a battery-powered exoskeleton reducing body strains and various in-helmet technologies.

You didn't think we meant an actual Death Star, did you? The nefarious space station is, on the whole, unfeasible, but scientists have been toying with some of its features. In 2015 a team from the University of Sussex in England created a sonic tractor beam, using tiny speakers to levitate objects with sound waves and changing the sound to move them. And the US Navy has developed its Laser Weapons System (LaWS) described as "more precise than a bullet." LaWS works by directing photons at an object, causing it to super-heat. But it's probably not capable of destroying Alderaan.

Star Trek's communicator debuted in 1964 as Starfleet's de-facto device for talking to one another. Its stylish flip design outshone numerous shortcomings when they went out of range, were lost or stolen in the crew's journeys around the galaxy. Motorola introduced the world's first compact clamshell/flip cellular phone with the StarTAC in 1996.

Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality

The moon landing – Some of the details of Jules Verne's 1865 novel "From Earth to the Moon" are uncanny: three Americans are sent to the moon in a spacecraft built in Florida. In the 1870 sequel "Around the Moon" the pod circles the moon, although the trio are unable to land. In 1969 man not only went to the moon but landed on its surface.