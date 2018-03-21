How Luke Skywalker's robotic hand inspired the prosthetics of tomorrow

(CNN) Luke Skywalker losing his right hand may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for real-life amputees. Because at the stroke of Darth Vader's lightsaber, the grizzliest moment in "The Empire Strikes Back" has had a useful, if unintentional, consequence.

While audiences were busy digesting Darth Vader's revelation that he was, indeed, Luke's father, a seven-year-old Benjamin Tee was paying attention to a small scene towards the film's end, when Skywalker is fitted with a prosthetic.

It looked like a human hand from the outside, fleshy and creased, but was powered from within by tiny pistons and circuit boards. "The hand had complete sensation," Tee recalls, "when the robot (assistant) pokes it he is able to react."

"The scene stuck in my head for so many years," he adds. "This is something that today's prosthetic hands are unable to achieve yet."

You can probably see where this is going.