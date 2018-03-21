Breaking News

How Luke Skywalker's robotic hand inspired the prosthetics of tomorrow

By Zeena Saifi, Victoria Brown and Tom Page, CNN

Updated 7:22 PM ET, Wed March 21, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Luke Skywalker&#39;s prosthetic hand in &quot;The Empire Strikes Back.&quot; Singaporean biotechnologist Benjamin Tee is engineering an electronic skin substitute that will help people wearing prosthetics to one day feel with artificial limbs. Tee was inspired by Star Wars, but his invention isn&#39;t the first to leap from science fiction into reality. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Scroll through the gallery to discover more&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
Luke Skywalker's prosthetic hand in "The Empire Strikes Back." Singaporean biotechnologist Benjamin Tee is engineering an electronic skin substitute that will help people wearing prosthetics to one day feel with artificial limbs. Tee was inspired by Star Wars, but his invention isn't the first to leap from science fiction into reality.

Scroll through the gallery to discover more
Hide Caption
1 of 12
There are numerous examples of video phones in science fiction, but the earliest on screen is in Fritz Lang&#39;s masterpiece &quot;Metropolis&quot; (1927). Used by Joh Fredesen, master of the titular city, it&#39;s large, clunky, and requires four dials to set up a call, but it&#39;s undoubtedly a video phone. In real life, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.britannica.com/technology/videophone&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first two-way videophone&lt;/a&gt; was demonstrated surprisingly early, in 1930, but the first to receive any real attention was the Picturephone by Bell, trialled in the 1960s and early &#39;70s.
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
Video phones There are numerous examples of video phones in science fiction, but the earliest on screen is in Fritz Lang's masterpiece "Metropolis" (1927). Used by Joh Fredesen, master of the titular city, it's large, clunky, and requires four dials to set up a call, but it's undoubtedly a video phone. In real life, the first two-way videophone was demonstrated surprisingly early, in 1930, but the first to receive any real attention was the Picturephone by Bell, trialled in the 1960s and early '70s.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Tony Stark&#39;s superhero suit debuted on May 10, 1968, looking slightly more like the &lt;a href=&quot;https://read.marvel.com/#/book/4291&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Iron Giant&lt;/a&gt; than Robert Downey Jr.&#39;s big screen incarnation. There have been countless versions of the hi-tech armor since. The idea of an Iron Man-like super soldier is in the works, with the US military developing the &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2015/10/06/politics/special-operations-iron-man-talos-suit/index.html&quot;&gt;Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit&lt;/a&gt; (TALOS), made of liquid armor that solidifies on command. It would also feature a battery-powered exoskeleton reducing body strains and various in-helmet technologies.
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
Super soldier suitsTony Stark's superhero suit debuted on May 10, 1968, looking slightly more like the Iron Giant than Robert Downey Jr.'s big screen incarnation. There have been countless versions of the hi-tech armor since. The idea of an Iron Man-like super soldier is in the works, with the US military developing the Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit (TALOS), made of liquid armor that solidifies on command. It would also feature a battery-powered exoskeleton reducing body strains and various in-helmet technologies.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
You didn&#39;t think we meant an actual Death Star, did you? The nefarious space station is, on the whole, unfeasible, but scientists have been toying with some of its features. In 2015 a team from the &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/videos/tech/2015/10/28/tractor-beam-created-star-trek-orig-vstan.cnn&quot;&gt;University of Sussex&lt;/a&gt; in England created a sonic tractor beam, using tiny speakers to levitate objects with sound waves and changing the sound to move them. And the US Navy has developed its &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/17/politics/us-navy-drone-laser-weapon/index.html&quot;&gt;Laser Weapons System&lt;/a&gt; (LaWS) described as &quot;more precise than a bullet.&quot; LaWS works by directing photons at an object, causing it to super-heat. But it&#39;s probably not capable of destroying Alderaan.
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
Energy weapons and tractor beams You didn't think we meant an actual Death Star, did you? The nefarious space station is, on the whole, unfeasible, but scientists have been toying with some of its features. In 2015 a team from the University of Sussex in England created a sonic tractor beam, using tiny speakers to levitate objects with sound waves and changing the sound to move them. And the US Navy has developed its Laser Weapons System (LaWS) described as "more precise than a bullet." LaWS works by directing photons at an object, causing it to super-heat. But it's probably not capable of destroying Alderaan.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Star Trek&#39;s communicator debuted in 1964 as Starfleet&#39;s de-facto device for talking to one another. Its stylish flip design outshone numerous shortcomings when they went out of range, were lost or stolen in the crew&#39;s journeys around the galaxy. Motorola introduced the world&#39;s first compact clamshell/flip cellular phone with the StarTAC in 1996.
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
Flip phones Star Trek's communicator debuted in 1964 as Starfleet's de-facto device for talking to one another. Its stylish flip design outshone numerous shortcomings when they went out of range, were lost or stolen in the crew's journeys around the galaxy. Motorola introduced the world's first compact clamshell/flip cellular phone with the StarTAC in 1996.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Some of the details of Jules Verne&#39;s 1865 novel &quot;From Earth to the Moon&quot; are uncanny: three Americans are sent to the moon in a spacecraft built in Florida. In the 1870 sequel &quot;Around the Moon&quot; the pod circles the moon, although the trio are unable to land. In 1969 man not only went to the moon but landed on its surface.
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
The moon landing Some of the details of Jules Verne's 1865 novel "From Earth to the Moon" are uncanny: three Americans are sent to the moon in a spacecraft built in Florida. In the 1870 sequel "Around the Moon" the pod circles the moon, although the trio are unable to land. In 1969 man not only went to the moon but landed on its surface.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Philip K. Dick&#39;s 1956 short story &quot;The Minority Report&quot; was turned into a film by Steven Spielberg featuring Tom Cruise in 2002, and included computers operated by hand gestures using special gloves. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.technologyreview.com/s/423805/the-struggle-to-spread-the-minority-report-interface/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;MIT Media Lab&lt;/a&gt; was developing a similar interface around the same time the film was being produced. What the team had at that stage wasn&#39;t as slick as what appeared on screen, but gesture technology has improved and is becoming more widespread.
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
Gesture controlled computers Philip K. Dick's 1956 short story "The Minority Report" was turned into a film by Steven Spielberg featuring Tom Cruise in 2002, and included computers operated by hand gestures using special gloves. MIT Media Lab was developing a similar interface around the same time the film was being produced. What the team had at that stage wasn't as slick as what appeared on screen, but gesture technology has improved and is becoming more widespread.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Again, a popular sci-fi trope and one that kick-started the original &quot;Star Wars&quot; in 1977, with Princess Leia imploring Obi-Wan for help. The practice of holography precedes the space opera, beginning in the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.britannica.com/technology/holography&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;1940s&lt;/a&gt;, but 3-D holograms like those in the movies are only just coming to fruition. In 2017 Australian company &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.euclideonholographics.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Euclideon Holographics&lt;/a&gt; debuted what was claimed to be the world&#39;s first holographic table, utilizing glasses to create a realistic 3-D environment that can be manipulated by users. Yours for $47,000, reported &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.archdaily.com/878348/the-worlds-first-hologram-table-is-here-and-could-be-yours-for-47000-dollars&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Arch Daily&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
HologramsAgain, a popular sci-fi trope and one that kick-started the original "Star Wars" in 1977, with Princess Leia imploring Obi-Wan for help. The practice of holography precedes the space opera, beginning in the 1940s, but 3-D holograms like those in the movies are only just coming to fruition. In 2017 Australian company Euclideon Holographics debuted what was claimed to be the world's first holographic table, utilizing glasses to create a realistic 3-D environment that can be manipulated by users. Yours for $47,000, reported Arch Daily.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
In a direct case of art becoming life, Marty McFly&#39;s Nike high tops in 1989&#39;s &quot;Back to the Future II&quot; became reality when Nike released a limited number of the Nike MAG in 2011, and again in 2016. The latter pairs were self-lacing, with proceeds donated to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/10/21/media/back-to-the-future-nike-shoes/index.html&quot;&gt;Michael J. Fox Foundation&lt;/a&gt;, which supports people with Parkinson&#39;s disease. For those that didn&#39;t bag a pair, Nike later launched the &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/03/17/technology/nike-auto-lacing-sneaker-hyperadapt/index.html&quot;&gt;HyperAdapt 1.0&lt;/a&gt;, a sneaker with automatic laces that tighten using a sensor in the heel.
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
Self-adjusting laces In a direct case of art becoming life, Marty McFly's Nike high tops in 1989's "Back to the Future II" became reality when Nike released a limited number of the Nike MAG in 2011, and again in 2016. The latter pairs were self-lacing, with proceeds donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which supports people with Parkinson's disease. For those that didn't bag a pair, Nike later launched the HyperAdapt 1.0, a sneaker with automatic laces that tighten using a sensor in the heel.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Star Trek did it first -- again. The replicator began as a means to materialize food at the touch of the button. Its methodology was a little hazy, evolving though the series, as did uses, eventually creating spare parts and clothing. Anything was possible as long as details of the desired object was on file. Today we have 3-D printers, which can synthesize objects of any shape or form, from &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2018/03/19/technology/3d-printed-house-new-story/index.html&quot;&gt;houses&lt;/a&gt; to &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/health/growing-ears-on-humans-study/index.html&quot;&gt;human ears&lt;/a&gt;. That said our 3-D printers have gone where Starfleet dared not: protocol dictates no one can make &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2013/11/08/tech/innovation/3d-printed-metal-gun/index.html&quot;&gt;weapons&lt;/a&gt; using the replicator.
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
3-D printing Star Trek did it first -- again. The replicator began as a means to materialize food at the touch of the button. Its methodology was a little hazy, evolving though the series, as did uses, eventually creating spare parts and clothing. Anything was possible as long as details of the desired object was on file. Today we have 3-D printers, which can synthesize objects of any shape or form, from houses to human ears. That said our 3-D printers have gone where Starfleet dared not: protocol dictates no one can make weapons using the replicator.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
A mushroom cloud rises above Nagasaki, Japan on August 9, 1945. Thirty-two years earlier H.G. Wells&#39; novel &quot;The World Set Free&quot; was written, foreshadowing the emergence of nuclear weapons. Wells writes of &quot;atomic bombs&quot; and &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://gutenberg.net.au/ebooks13/1303141h.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;new bombs that would continue to explode indefinitely&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; inspired by the research of chemist William Ramsay, radiochemist Frederick Soddy and the father of nuclear physics Ernest Rutherford.
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
The atomic bomb A mushroom cloud rises above Nagasaki, Japan on August 9, 1945. Thirty-two years earlier H.G. Wells' novel "The World Set Free" was written, foreshadowing the emergence of nuclear weapons. Wells writes of "atomic bombs" and "new bombs that would continue to explode indefinitely," inspired by the research of chemist William Ramsay, radiochemist Frederick Soddy and the father of nuclear physics Ernest Rutherford.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
&quot;Fahrenheit 451&quot; is receiving increased attention with HBO releasing a new adaptation of Ray Bradbury&#39;s dystopian novel from 1953. He writes about &quot;Seashells,&quot; thimble-sized radios secured tightly in one&#39;s ears, which transmit &quot;an electronic ocean of sound&quot; containing music and speech. Experimentation in in-ear listening devices precede the &#39;50s; Frenchman &lt;a href=&quot;https://patents.google.com/patent/US454138&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ernest Mercadier &lt;/a&gt;patented a form of in-ear headphone in 1891. But the first sets of truly wireless in-ear headphones went on sale &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/video/technology/2016/08/16/future-is-here-wireless-earbuds.cnnmoney/index.html&quot;&gt;this decade&lt;/a&gt;, popularized by Apple&#39;s AirPod, meaning users could cut the cord for good.
Photos: Sci-fi inventions that became reality
Wireless in-ear headphones "Fahrenheit 451" is receiving increased attention with HBO releasing a new adaptation of Ray Bradbury's dystopian novel from 1953. He writes about "Seashells," thimble-sized radios secured tightly in one's ears, which transmit "an electronic ocean of sound" containing music and speech. Experimentation in in-ear listening devices precede the '50s; Frenchman Ernest Mercadier patented a form of in-ear headphone in 1891. But the first sets of truly wireless in-ear headphones went on sale this decade, popularized by Apple's AirPod, meaning users could cut the cord for good.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
star wars luke skywalker prosthetic hand altmetropolis grab video call 07 avengers comics screen 0429star wars architecture death star rogue one construction03 sci fi inventions that became reality Star TrekThe Eagle prepares to land01 sci fi inventions that became reality Minority Reportstar wars hologram02 sci fi inventions that became reality Back to the Future04 sci fi inventions that became reality Mirror mirror10 iconic 0306apple airpods tested

(CNN)Luke Skywalker losing his right hand may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for real-life amputees. Because at the stroke of Darth Vader's lightsaber, the grizzliest moment in "The Empire Strikes Back" has had a useful, if unintentional, consequence.

While audiences were busy digesting Darth Vader's revelation that he was, indeed, Luke's father, a seven-year-old Benjamin Tee was paying attention to a small scene towards the film's end, when Skywalker is fitted with a prosthetic.
Meet Amber Yang. She&#39;s trying to prevent a space debris catastrophe
Meet Amber Yang. She's trying to prevent a space debris catastrophe
It looked like a human hand from the outside, fleshy and creased, but was powered from within by tiny pistons and circuit boards. "The hand had complete sensation," Tee recalls, "when the robot (assistant) pokes it he is able to react."
"The scene stuck in my head for so many years," he adds. "This is something that today's prosthetic hands are unable to achieve yet."
    You can probably see where this is going.
    Read More
    Tee, now 35, is the president's assistant professor at the National University of Singapore, specializing in biotechnology and the interface between humansw and machines. "I ended up doing what the scene was trying to create," he says.

    Next generation prosthetics

    Today's prosthetics are compact, versatile and dexterous -- even cheap -- in ways previous generations could only imagine. But creating lifelike limbs, hands and feet that act like our own is an ongoing challenge.
    "You talk to patients or people that have unfortunately lost their hands," Tee says, "when they use a normal prosthetic they are unable to feel, and this really affects their daily activities."
    Skin, the body's largest organ, plays a large part in how we react to objects, sensing texture, temperature and so forth. Its self-healing abilities add a brilliant, if complicated extra dimension. Engineering an electronic substitute for skin is the next frontier of prosthetics, and it's where Tee has piled his considerable expertise.
    Benjamin Tee is creating electronic skin so robots and prosthetics can feel
    tomorrows hero benjamin tee_00010021

      JUST WATCHED

      Benjamin Tee is creating electronic skin so robots and prosthetics can feel

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Benjamin Tee is creating electronic skin so robots and prosthetics can feel 03:03
    "I've spent a decade actually thinking about this problem," he says. Tee describes recreating skin as a "multidisciplinary problem," and he and his team at the TEE Research Group are poised to show the world what he describes as "the most advanced electronic skin."
    Full details are yet to be released, but further information is expected in the coming months. Tee makes a conservative estimate that his research into electronic skin for prosthetic arms will be public in early 2019.
    As for the skin itself, there are plenty of clues in Tee's past publications. He coauthored In 2010 a much-cited paper on flexible pressure sensors in microstructured rubber and, in 2011, one on skin-like sensors made of carbon nanotubes. He's pursued polymer hydrogels for energy storage, stretchable electronics and received a patent for self-healing composites used in batteries.
    Speaking to CNN, Tee alludes to engineering the skin to self-heal, and shortening the time it takes for an electronic skin to react to a stimulus.
    "We have now developed a platform technology that can enable sensors to be built on any scale you want. It can be over an entire body of a robot or as small as over your fingertip," he says. "I think in the next five years we will see this technology starting to be used in automation, manufacturing and even hopefully robotic assistance."
    Benjamin Tee in research facilities working on stretchable materials for his team&#39;s electronic skin.
    Benjamin Tee in research facilities working on stretchable materials for his team's electronic skin.
    The technology could have vast implications for medical technology.
    "(We're) starting to see surgical robots that can operate, but you need an assistant," says Tee as an example. "These robots don't really feel what is going on very well."
    The bionic skin that can feel a tumor
    The bionic skin that can feel a tumor
    Putting a sensitive electronic "skin" on a robot's surgical tools would enhance its abilities to "feel" body tissues. The aim is for robots to complete surgeries remotely, but Tee goes further still into the realms of diagnostics.
    "Can you imagine if you just have a robot complete with electronic skins, shake his hand and tell you whether you are healthy, whether you need to exercise more? These are the things that are possible with electronic skin."
    "What we are trying to do is change science fiction into science reality," he argues. "This is what keeps me up every day; what makes me sleep less every day.
    "We have some really exciting developments coming up -- so stay tuned."
    A few months shy of his 20th birthday, Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook on February 4, 2004, alongside fellow students Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin. By December 2004 it had 1 million active users; by September 30, 2017 it had 2.07 billion monthly active users worldwide. The site has evolved over the years, and is now considered an advertising powerhouse, reporting &lt;a href=&quot;https://investor.fb.com/investor-news/press-release-details/2018/Facebook-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2017-Results/default.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$39.9 billion&lt;/a&gt; in ad revenue in 2017. It has made Zuckerberg a rich man, with a net worth of &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.forbes.com/profile/mark-zuckerberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$73.5 billion&lt;/a&gt;, according to Forbes.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    FacebookA few months shy of his 20th birthday, Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook on February 4, 2004, alongside fellow students Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin. By December 2004 it had 1 million active users; by September 30, 2017 it had 2.07 billion monthly active users worldwide. The site has evolved over the years, and is now considered an advertising powerhouse, reporting $39.9 billion in ad revenue in 2017. It has made Zuckerberg a rich man, with a net worth of $73.5 billion, according to Forbes.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    An 1851 Colt Navy revolver replica model. In 1830 a 16-year-old Samuel Colt sat on the brig of the Corlo, a sailing boat, and according to &lt;a href=&quot;https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=TiEDAAAAMBAJ&amp;pg=PA88&amp;lpg=PA88&amp;dq=The+Story+of+Sam+Colt%27s+Equalizer%22.+Popular+Science.&amp;source=bl&amp;ots=mw4RQhDOkH&amp;sig=E5XwtH95nH76-4wWHfwnthG4mos&amp;hl=en&amp;sa=X&amp;ved=0ahUKEwjf9rLVnd3ZAhWEjKQKHcG2Be4Q6AEIKTAA#v=onepage&amp;q=The%20Story%20of%20Sam%20Colt&#39;s%20Equalizer%22.%20Popular%20Science.&amp;f=false&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Popular Science&lt;/a&gt; observed the mechanics of the wheel and how each spoke came into line with the clutch. Inspired, he whittled a wooden model of a prototype revolver, which he took home and showed to his father, who had a gunsmith make two. Neither worked. Trials and tribulations followed for the young Colt, but by &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.britannica.com/biography/Samuel-Colt&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;1836&lt;/a&gt; he had a patent in the United States, and by his death in 1862 his company was manufacturing 16 models and had produced 450,000 guns.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    The revolver handgun An 1851 Colt Navy revolver replica model. In 1830 a 16-year-old Samuel Colt sat on the brig of the Corlo, a sailing boat, and according to Popular Science observed the mechanics of the wheel and how each spoke came into line with the clutch. Inspired, he whittled a wooden model of a prototype revolver, which he took home and showed to his father, who had a gunsmith make two. Neither worked. Trials and tribulations followed for the young Colt, but by 1836 he had a patent in the United States, and by his death in 1862 his company was manufacturing 16 models and had produced 450,000 guns.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    In 1958, Ohio high school student Robert Heft submitted his proposal for a redesign of the American flag as part of a history assignment. He cut up a flag &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.greatbigstory.com/stories/the-50-star-american-flag-was-designed-for-a-school-project&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in his grandparents&#39; basement&lt;/a&gt;, and his overhaul of the 48-star flag added stars for Alaska and Hawaii. His teacher was none too impressed, awarding Heft a B-, but luckily someone else was: President Eisenhower. Heft had submitted his design to the White House when his teacher told him he&#39;d up his grade once Congress accepted it. Heft watched his flag raised in Washington for the first time on July 4, 1960, and his teacher bumped his grade up to an A.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    The current American flag In 1958, Ohio high school student Robert Heft submitted his proposal for a redesign of the American flag as part of a history assignment. He cut up a flag in his grandparents' basement, and his overhaul of the 48-star flag added stars for Alaska and Hawaii. His teacher was none too impressed, awarding Heft a B-, but luckily someone else was: President Eisenhower. Heft had submitted his design to the White House when his teacher told him he'd up his grade once Congress accepted it. Heft watched his flag raised in Washington for the first time on July 4, 1960, and his teacher bumped his grade up to an A.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley can lay claim to starting science fiction as we know it when she began writing &quot;Frankenstein&quot; at age 18. She fused gothic horror and modern technology in a story both inspired by her travels around Europe and a wet summer in Geneva, 1816, in the company of poet Lord Byron and husband-to-be Percy Bysshe Shelley. Her novel was first published in 1818 (full title: &quot;Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus&quot;), with updates in 1823 and 1831. It has been adapted for screen many times, including Mel Brooks&#39; 1974 comedy &quot;Young Frankenstein,&quot; starring Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle (pictured).
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    Science fictionMary Wollstonecraft Shelley can lay claim to starting science fiction as we know it when she began writing "Frankenstein" at age 18. She fused gothic horror and modern technology in a story both inspired by her travels around Europe and a wet summer in Geneva, 1816, in the company of poet Lord Byron and husband-to-be Percy Bysshe Shelley. Her novel was first published in 1818 (full title: "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus"), with updates in 1823 and 1831. It has been adapted for screen many times, including Mel Brooks' 1974 comedy "Young Frankenstein," starring Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle (pictured).
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    Prodigious French mathematician, physicist and philosopher Blaise Pascal is perhaps best known for creating the mechanical calculator. Starting while still a teenager in 1642, and motivated by his tax administrator father&#39;s heavy workload, his device, called the &lt;a href=&quot;https://cnn.com/2013/05/23/tech/innovation/apple-1-up-for-auction/index.html&quot;&gt;Pascaline&lt;/a&gt;, could add and subtract integers using a wheel-based system.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    The calculator Prodigious French mathematician, physicist and philosopher Blaise Pascal is perhaps best known for creating the mechanical calculator. Starting while still a teenager in 1642, and motivated by his tax administrator father's heavy workload, his device, called the Pascaline, could add and subtract integers using a wheel-based system.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    One cold night in 1905, 11-year-old Frank Epperson (pictured left, when he was a bit older) left a glass with soda and a mixing stick on his porch. He awoke to find it frozen, a surprisingly ergonomic accident, &quot;a handled, frozen confection or ice lollipop&quot; that he went on to patent in 1924, according to his &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/1983/10/27/obituaries/frank-epperson-89-inventor-of-popsicle-dies-in-california.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;New York Times obituary&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    The Popsicle One cold night in 1905, 11-year-old Frank Epperson (pictured left, when he was a bit older) left a glass with soda and a mixing stick on his porch. He awoke to find it frozen, a surprisingly ergonomic accident, "a handled, frozen confection or ice lollipop" that he went on to patent in 1924, according to his New York Times obituary.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    In 1856, an 18-year-old by the name of &lt;a href=&quot;https://cnn.com/style/article/perkin-mauve-purple/index.html&quot;&gt;William Henry Perkin&lt;/a&gt; was tasked with finding a cheap way to produce quinine by his chemistry teacher. Quinine was used at the time to treat malaria, but Perkin&#39;s creation, made from coal tar, did no such thing. What he&#39;d made was a black goo, that when washed away left a vivid purple color. It transferred to cloth well, and costly and often messy natural dyes were supplanted by this happy accident. Perkin named it &quot;Tyrian purple&quot; before later settling for mauve.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    The first synthetic dye In 1856, an 18-year-old by the name of William Henry Perkin was tasked with finding a cheap way to produce quinine by his chemistry teacher. Quinine was used at the time to treat malaria, but Perkin's creation, made from coal tar, did no such thing. What he'd made was a black goo, that when washed away left a vivid purple color. It transferred to cloth well, and costly and often messy natural dyes were supplanted by this happy accident. Perkin named it "Tyrian purple" before later settling for mauve.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    The now-venerable Clive Campbell, better known as DJ Kool Herc, lies at the heart of the oft-disputed origins of hip-hop. As a teenager, the Jamaican-American held parties in the Bronx, and &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/bronx-new-york-bourdain/index.html&quot;&gt;one night in 1973&lt;/a&gt; at 1520 Sedgwick Ave., began slowing songs down. Herc would mix between the &quot;break&quot; sections of tracks -- a technique he called &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2006/10/29/arts/music/29herm.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The-Merry-Go-Round&lt;/a&gt;&quot; -- looping percussive rhythms that became the backbone of the genre. Mixing elements of Jamaican &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;https://debate.uvm.edu/dreadlibrary/board.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;toasting&lt;/a&gt;&quot; traditions, lyricism was introduced and hip hop was born.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    Hip-hop The now-venerable Clive Campbell, better known as DJ Kool Herc, lies at the heart of the oft-disputed origins of hip-hop. As a teenager, the Jamaican-American held parties in the Bronx, and one night in 1973 at 1520 Sedgwick Ave., began slowing songs down. Herc would mix between the "break" sections of tracks -- a technique he called "The-Merry-Go-Round" -- looping percussive rhythms that became the backbone of the genre. Mixing elements of Jamaican "toasting" traditions, lyricism was introduced and hip hop was born.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    Fifteen-year-old Chester Greenwood of Farmington, Maine, was ice skating when he came up with the idea for earmuffs. He asked his grandmother to fix pads of &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.wired.com/2007/12/dayintech-1204-2/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;beaver fur to a wire frame&lt;/a&gt;, patented the idea and was producing 50,000 pairs every year by his mid-20s. By the time he died, &lt;a href=&quot;http://americanprofile.com/articles/birthplace-of-earmuffs/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;400,000 pairs&lt;/a&gt; of earmuffs were manufactured annually. Since 1977, the first day of winter (December 21) has been celebrated as Chester Greenwood Day in Farmington, with an annual parade in memory of the town&#39;s native son.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    EarmuffsFifteen-year-old Chester Greenwood of Farmington, Maine, was ice skating when he came up with the idea for earmuffs. He asked his grandmother to fix pads of beaver fur to a wire frame, patented the idea and was producing 50,000 pairs every year by his mid-20s. By the time he died, 400,000 pairs of earmuffs were manufactured annually. Since 1977, the first day of winter (December 21) has been celebrated as Chester Greenwood Day in Farmington, with an annual parade in memory of the town's native son.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    Nineteenth century Frenchman Louis Braille was &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.britannica.com/biography/Louis-Braille&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;blinded in an accident&lt;/a&gt; at age 3. This disability didn&#39;t prevent him from becoming an accomplished musician, but Braille is best known for adapting a military messaging system into an embossed dot reading format for the blind when he was 15. He published a number of Braille schoolbooks during his life, and a century after his 1852 death, Braille&#39;s body was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.worldbraillefoundation.com/aboutbraille.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;exhumed and reburied&lt;/a&gt; in the Pantheon in Paris alongside French national heroes in recognition of his achievements.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    BrailleNineteenth century Frenchman Louis Braille was blinded in an accident at age 3. This disability didn't prevent him from becoming an accomplished musician, but Braille is best known for adapting a military messaging system into an embossed dot reading format for the blind when he was 15. He published a number of Braille schoolbooks during his life, and a century after his 1852 death, Braille's body was exhumed and reburied in the Pantheon in Paris alongside French national heroes in recognition of his achievements.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    Born in 1906 in Beaver, Utah, Philo Farnsworth was convinced as a teenager that television&#39;s mechanical systems were slow and prevented scanning images many times every second. According to &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nytimes.com/1971/03/13/archives/philo-t-farnsworth-a-poneerl-in-design-of-television-is-dead.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The New York Times&lt;/a&gt;, by 1921 he&#39;d outlined the basics of his system to his high school math teacher, describing beaming pictures through the air. Six years later his first patent was filed, and in &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.britannica.com/biography/Philo-Farnsworth&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;September 1928&lt;/a&gt; he previewed his all-electronic set to the press.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    The first all-electronic television system Born in 1906 in Beaver, Utah, Philo Farnsworth was convinced as a teenager that television's mechanical systems were slow and prevented scanning images many times every second. According to The New York Times, by 1921 he'd outlined the basics of his system to his high school math teacher, describing beaming pictures through the air. Six years later his first patent was filed, and in September 1928 he previewed his all-electronic set to the press.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    In 1933, teenage science fiction buffs Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster published the illustrated short story &quot;The Reign of the Superman&quot; in self-published fanzine &quot;Science Fiction: The Advance Guard of Future Civilization.&quot; He wasn&#39;t a good guy -- much closer to Nietzsche&#39;s &quot;ubermensch&quot; -- instead a bald, &lt;a href=&quot;https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Reign_of_the_Superman#/media/File:Reign_of_the_Superman.jpg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;telepathic villain&lt;/a&gt;. But that soon changed. In June 1938 the &quot;Man of Steel&quot; arrived in &quot;Action Comics (#1)&quot; (pictured), complete with red cape, super strength and an unwavering moral code. One of America&#39;s greatest exports, he&#39;s featured in everything from WWII propaganda grabbing &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cbr.com/punch-a-nazi-15-times-superheroes-fought-fascism/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hitler&lt;/a&gt; by the scruff of his neck to teaching children in &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/license/51616729&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kosovo&lt;/a&gt; about the dangers of landmines.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    SupermanIn 1933, teenage science fiction buffs Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster published the illustrated short story "The Reign of the Superman" in self-published fanzine "Science Fiction: The Advance Guard of Future Civilization." He wasn't a good guy -- much closer to Nietzsche's "ubermensch" -- instead a bald, telepathic villain. But that soon changed. In June 1938 the "Man of Steel" arrived in "Action Comics (#1)" (pictured), complete with red cape, super strength and an unwavering moral code. One of America's greatest exports, he's featured in everything from WWII propaganda grabbing Hitler by the scruff of his neck to teaching children in Kosovo about the dangers of landmines.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    God old Benjamin Franklin, Founding Father and veritable mine of obscure trivia. A keen sportsman, an 11-year-old Franklin invented the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.fi.edu/benjamin-franklin/inventions&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;swim fin&lt;/a&gt; (or flippers) by using two 10x6-inch oval-shaped pieces of wood that, when grasped by the hands, increased the power of his strokes. They did, however, hurt his wrists, he wrote in an essay titled &quot;On the Art of Swimming.&quot; He later strapped them to his feet, although according to the Franklin Institute they weren&#39;t as effective.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    FlippersGod old Benjamin Franklin, Founding Father and veritable mine of obscure trivia. A keen sportsman, an 11-year-old Franklin invented the swim fin (or flippers) by using two 10x6-inch oval-shaped pieces of wood that, when grasped by the hands, increased the power of his strokes. They did, however, hurt his wrists, he wrote in an essay titled "On the Art of Swimming." He later strapped them to his feet, although according to the Franklin Institute they weren't as effective.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    George Nissen was a gymnast credited as inventor of the trampoline in the 1930s. As a high school teenager, he and his coach devised a bouncing rig made of &quot;scrap steel and tyre inner tubes for his act in the Iowa Hawkeye Circus,&quot; wrote &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2012/09/30/magazine/who-made-that-trampoline.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The New York Times&lt;/a&gt;, with the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.latimes.com/sports/more/la-me-george-nissen10-2010apr10-story.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Los Angeles Times&lt;/a&gt; mentioning canvas in the invention, too. It enabled Nissen to complete back somersaults, and the two went on to found a company to manufacture a version. Nissen trademarked &quot;trampoline&quot; (after the Spanish &quot;springboard&quot;) and continued to revise his design (here&#39;s his &lt;a href=&quot;http://pdfpiw.uspto.gov/.piw?Docid=02370990&amp;homeurl=http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser%3FSect1%3DPTO1%2526Sect2%3DHITOFF%2526d%3DPALL%2526p%3D1%2526u%3D%25252Fnetahtml%25252FPTO%25252Fsrchnum.htm%2526r%3D1%2526f%3DG%2526l%3D50%2526s1%3D2370990.PN.%2526OS%3DPN/2370990%2526RS%3DPN/2370990&amp;PageNum=&amp;Rtype=&amp;SectionNum=&amp;idkey=NONE&amp;Input=View+first+page&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;1945 patent&lt;/a&gt;). The most famous image of Nissen came in 1960, when he trained a kangaroo called Victoria to bounce along with him in on a trampoline set up in Yonkers, New York.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    The trampoline George Nissen was a gymnast credited as inventor of the trampoline in the 1930s. As a high school teenager, he and his coach devised a bouncing rig made of "scrap steel and tyre inner tubes for his act in the Iowa Hawkeye Circus," wrote The New York Times, with the Los Angeles Times mentioning canvas in the invention, too. It enabled Nissen to complete back somersaults, and the two went on to found a company to manufacture a version. Nissen trademarked "trampoline" (after the Spanish "springboard") and continued to revise his design (here's his 1945 patent). The most famous image of Nissen came in 1960, when he trained a kangaroo called Victoria to bounce along with him in on a trampoline set up in Yonkers, New York.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    Born in 1907, the magnificently named &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.museebombardier.com/en/biography&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joseph-Armand Bombardier&lt;/a&gt; from Quebec, Canada, was already making his own mechanical toys by 13 and steam engines shortly after. His father, Alfred, was none too pleased with his son taking apart and remaking his car motor, so he gave Joseph-Armand a banged-up Model T Ford to play with. The 15-year-old emerged on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/joseph-armand-bombardier/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;New Year&#39;s Eve 1922 &lt;/a&gt;with the engine strapped to a sled, with a giant propeller aiding propulsion (pictured). His brother Leopold steered while he operated the engine. Their father, horrified at the potential danger, quickly ordered it to be dismantled, but Jospeh-Armand had the bug. Earlier propeller vehicle patents existed, but Bombardier pioneered a sprocket wheel/track system in 1937, evolving this technology through to 1958 when he created a prototype of Bombardier&#39;s all-conquering Ski-Doo.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    The snowmobile (kind of) Born in 1907, the magnificently named Joseph-Armand Bombardier from Quebec, Canada, was already making his own mechanical toys by 13 and steam engines shortly after. His father, Alfred, was none too pleased with his son taking apart and remaking his car motor, so he gave Joseph-Armand a banged-up Model T Ford to play with. The 15-year-old emerged on New Year's Eve 1922 with the engine strapped to a sled, with a giant propeller aiding propulsion (pictured). His brother Leopold steered while he operated the engine. Their father, horrified at the potential danger, quickly ordered it to be dismantled, but Jospeh-Armand had the bug. Earlier propeller vehicle patents existed, but Bombardier pioneered a sprocket wheel/track system in 1937, evolving this technology through to 1958 when he created a prototype of Bombardier's all-conquering Ski-Doo.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    Named &quot;The dashing, splashing father of water skiing&quot; by &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.si.com/vault/1987/08/10/115909/the-dashing-splashing-father-of-waterskiing&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&lt;/a&gt;, an 18-year-old Ralph Samuelson &quot;unwittingly&quot; invented water skiing on Lake Pepin, Minnesota, in 1922 (not pictured). Already partial to riding a board off the back of his brother&#39;s powerboat, Samuelson also partook in winter sports. He tried snow skis on the lake and promptly sank. He tried other modifications to no avail until he increased the skis&#39; surface area, using two 8-foot by 9-inch pine planks. He added leather foot straps, held on to an iron ring tied to a 100-foot tow rope and, after trying a few starting positions, he was off.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    Water skiing Named "The dashing, splashing father of water skiing" by Sports Illustrated, an 18-year-old Ralph Samuelson "unwittingly" invented water skiing on Lake Pepin, Minnesota, in 1922 (not pictured). Already partial to riding a board off the back of his brother's powerboat, Samuelson also partook in winter sports. He tried snow skis on the lake and promptly sank. He tried other modifications to no avail until he increased the skis' surface area, using two 8-foot by 9-inch pine planks. He added leather foot straps, held on to an iron ring tied to a 100-foot tow rope and, after trying a few starting positions, he was off.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    Not the most glamorous invention, but WordPress lies behind many of your favorite websites. Started by 19-year-old Matt Mullenweg alongside 40-year-old Mike Little in &lt;a href=&quot;https://wordpress.org/news/2003/05/wordpress-now-available/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2003&lt;/a&gt;, the open-source content management system is the king of blogs -- personal and corporate -- and the website platform used today by everyone from &lt;a href=&quot;https://wordpress.com/notable-users/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Rolling Stones to the Republican Party&lt;/a&gt;. Mellenweg is currently CEO of&lt;a href=&quot;https://automattic.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Automattic&lt;/a&gt;, which develops WordPress products. The company is valued at over &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/billion-dollar-tech-company-offices-email-glenn-leibowitz/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$1 billion&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    WordPressNot the most glamorous invention, but WordPress lies behind many of your favorite websites. Started by 19-year-old Matt Mullenweg alongside 40-year-old Mike Little in 2003, the open-source content management system is the king of blogs -- personal and corporate -- and the website platform used today by everyone from The Rolling Stones to the Republican Party. Mellenweg is currently CEO of Automattic, which develops WordPress products. The company is valued at over $1 billion.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    Boyan Slat&#39;s much-hyped solution intends to clean up the Great Pacific garbage patch, a huge polluting trash vortex discovered in the 1980s. Using 1-2 kilometer wide floating pipes with a solid screen beneath to capture plastic, the company believes full deployment of the system could clean up &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.theoceancleanup.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;50%&lt;/a&gt; of the patch in five years. Slat, who conceived of the idea as a 16-year-old, announced the company had received &lt;a href=&quot;https://cnn.com/videos/living/2017/06/26/ocean-cleanup-boyan-slat.cnn&quot;&gt;$20 million&lt;/a&gt; of funding in mid-2017, with its first deployment scheduled for 2018.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    The Ocean CleanupBoyan Slat's much-hyped solution intends to clean up the Great Pacific garbage patch, a huge polluting trash vortex discovered in the 1980s. Using 1-2 kilometer wide floating pipes with a solid screen beneath to capture plastic, the company believes full deployment of the system could clean up 50% of the patch in five years. Slat, who conceived of the idea as a 16-year-old, announced the company had received $20 million of funding in mid-2017, with its first deployment scheduled for 2018.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    Time is money, so why waste it trawling through long, dense texts? In 2011 at age 15, Nick D&#39;Aloisio created an automatic summarization algorithm called Trimit (later Summly), capable of condensing texts into &lt;a href=&quot;https://techcrunch.com/2011/07/15/trimit-summarizes-emails-blog-posts-and-more-with-a-shake-of-your-iphone/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;140-character to 1,000-word&lt;/a&gt; summaries. The idea flew off app store shelves, acquiring venture capital funding from &lt;a href=&quot;https://beta.techcrunch.com/2012/11/01/summly-app-nick-daloisio-video-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;celebrity names&lt;/a&gt;. D&#39;Aloisio sold Summly to Yahoo for a reported &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2013/12/11/technology/yahoo-nick-daloisio/index.html&quot;&gt;$30 million&lt;/a&gt; before his 18th birthday, and in 2014 launched &lt;a href=&quot;http://uk.businessinsider.com/yahoo-has-shut-down-nick-daloisios-news-digest-app-2017-6&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Yahoo News Digest&lt;/a&gt;, a continuation of the product that lasted for three years.
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    SummlyTime is money, so why waste it trawling through long, dense texts? In 2011 at age 15, Nick D'Aloisio created an automatic summarization algorithm called Trimit (later Summly), capable of condensing texts into 140-character to 1,000-word summaries. The idea flew off app store shelves, acquiring venture capital funding from celebrity names. D'Aloisio sold Summly to Yahoo for a reported $30 million before his 18th birthday, and in 2014 launched Yahoo News Digest, a continuation of the product that lasted for three years.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    Invented by Canadian teen Andini (Ann) Makosinski, this flashlight runs on the heat of your hand -- that&#39;s right, no batteries required. The invention won Makosinski top prize in her age bracket at the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.googlesciencefair.com/en/competition/previous-years&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2013 Google Science Fair&lt;/a&gt;, and she&#39;s been awarded a number of prizes since. The flashlight uses a heat absorbent exterior and cool air inside, using the temperature difference to generate electricity. It could prove particularly useful in remote pockets of the developing world. A five-time TED Talk guest, she&#39;s appeared multiple times on TV with comedian and host Jimmy Fallon (pictured).
    Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s
    The Hollow Flashlight Invented by Canadian teen Andini (Ann) Makosinski, this flashlight runs on the heat of your hand -- that's right, no batteries required. The invention won Makosinski top prize in her age bracket at the 2013 Google Science Fair, and she's been awarded a number of prizes since. The flashlight uses a heat absorbent exterior and cool air inside, using the temperature difference to generate electricity. It could prove particularly useful in remote pockets of the developing world. A five-time TED Talk guest, she's appeared multiple times on TV with comedian and host Jimmy Fallon (pictured).
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    Mark Zuckerberg FILE1851 colt navy revolver replicaAmerican flag19 history of comedy movies 0214The Pascaline mechanical calculatorFrank Epperson FILE RESTRICTEDmauve teaseDJ Kool Herc 2017earmuffs FILEbraille FILEphilo farnsworth RESTRICTEDsuperman comics teaseBenjamin franklin pincusgeorge nissen trampoline RESTRICTEDjoseph armand bombardier snowmobile RESTRICTEDwater ski top hot 1938Matt Mullenweg 2014The Ocean Cleaup render 1Nick D&#39;Aloisio 2Ann Makosinski fallon