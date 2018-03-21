Opposition party sets off tear gas in Kosovo Parliament

(CNN) Opposition lawmakers set off tear gas canisters in Kosovo's Parliament chamber on Wednesday in an attempt to prevent the ratification of a border agreement with neighboring Montenegro.

Video posted to social media showed lawmakers wiping their eyes and noses as they left the chamber in Kosovo's capital, Pristina.

The tear gas was released by opposition party Levizja Vetvendosje, according to Avni Bytyçi, deputy chief of staff to Speaker Kadri Veseli. It was a tactic the party had used previously to prevent voting, Bytyçi said.

MORE: Tear gas attack inside the Kosovar Parliament by opposition MPs. #Kosovo pic.twitter.com/Xwa8Ot5Mih — Vincent Triest (@VincentTriest) March 21, 2018

"The Border Demarcation Agreement will be approved by the parliament today, in spite of the attempts of a small opposition party to prevent the vote with violent means," Veseli told CNN.

"We will not give up to violence and populism. This approval will serve to reinforce the sovereignty of our country and will unblock our path towards European Integration."

