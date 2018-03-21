UK to get first glimpse of polar bear cub

(CNN) The first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in a quarter of a century will take its first steps in public Wednesday.

Visitors can check out the cub and its mom Victoria at the Royal Zoological Society's Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland, where it was born in December.

The park's outdoor enclosure has been closed to the public since the cub was born, though the young bear and its mom were photographed exploring on Tuesday.

The first polar bear born in the UK in 25 years goes on public display Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/nNVQZg0pit — CNN International (@cnni) March 21, 2018

"Having spent four months in her maternity den, Victoria quickly took the chance to go outside," said head keeper Una Richardson. "Understandably, her cub has been more cautious and is still getting used to new sights, smells and sounds.

Richardson added that the two will be only spending a short time in the outdoor enclosure.

