(CNN) Warning: The following contains spoilers about "The X-Files" season finale.

"The X-Files" has been a hard franchise to kill over the last 25 years, so when it comes to "X" marking "the end," well, never say never. But with Gillian Anderson having served notice that she's done -- no, honestly, really this time -- Wednesday's season finale likely spells the finish for the show as we've known it, and provided welcome elements of closure, however rushed and flat-out goofy some of them felt.

Delving into the show's dense mythology, series creator Chris Carter (who wrote and directed the episode) turned it into a frenzied search by FBI agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) to find William, the teenager he thought to be his son with colleague Dana Scully (Anderson). But the boy was in fact a product of alien experimentation that gave him extraordinary powers, which he put to use first by literally blowing up his tormentors a la "The Fury," and finally, faking his own death.

After Mulder's earlier Rambo scene -- in which he dispatched a number of armed assailants -- the episode closed with Mulder facing off against his own father, the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis), and in a cathartic moment for longtime fans, killing him.

Of course, that entire encounter, which was actually pretty well-telegraphed by William's morphing-into-Mulder shtick, followed an inordinate amount of collateral damage involving peripheral players. The most upsetting of those casualties involved, seemingly, Mulder and Scully's beloved boss Skinner (Mitch Pileggi), amid what felt as much like a hasty clearing of the decks as anything else.

