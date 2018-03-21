You love that song -- but do you love its original?

(CNN) Sometimes it takes a song a few tries before it becomes a hit. See if you know the original creators of these internationally popular remakes.

1. "Respect" (1967)

In an era when women were fighting for respect in the workplace and home, Aretha Franklin's "Respect" became a feminist anthem. Released in 1967, the single was Franklin's first No. 1 hit and helped her claim the title "Queen of Soul."

But the song was actually written by a man.

Otis Redding, known as the "King of Soul," penned and originally recorded "Respect" in 1965. The lyrics differed only slightly, but his version portrayed a working man coming home to his wife and pleading for respect. It's a far cry from the confident woman's demand for props.

Franklin's rendition got a lot more respect on the charts. It won two Grammy Awards, and Rolling Stone named "Respect" one of the top five greatest songs of all time

2. "Proud Mary" (1970)

In 1969, John Fogerty's band, the Creedence Clearwater Revival, released the riverboat-themed "Proud Mary." The song did well, peaking at number 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

But Ike and Tina Turner's version of "Proud Mary" set fire to Creedence Clearwater's song. The infamous couple's rendition starts slow with a sultry soul cadence before kicking into high gear with a rough, hard-hitting gospel and rock vibe.

Ike and Tina's "Proud Mary" charted at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971 and won a Grammy Award the following year. And for Tina Turner, "Proud Mary" keeps on burning as one of her signature songs.

3. "Superstar" (1971)

Delaney & Bonnie and Friends originally recorded and released "Groupie (Superstar)" in 1969, telling the story of a groupie who falls in love with a rock star.

The song title changed to "Superstar" when Joe Crocker re-recorded it in 1970. Bette Midler and Cher also released versions.

But it was The Carpenters who made the song a hit. The brother-and-sister duo crafted a stellar version that shot up to number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1971.

4. "Got To Get You Into My Life" (1978)

Soul, funk and jazz: That's what Earth, Wind and Fire brought when they re-popularized The Beatles' 1966 hit "Got To Get You Into My Life."

Originally written by Paul McCartney (although credit is also given to John Lennon) for the "Revolver" album, "Got To Get You Into My Life" was a Motown-influenced song about longing and desire. However, the lyrics' meaning were always a little hazy.

With EWF's horn arrangement and infectious bass lines, their 1978 rendition of "Got To Get You Into My Life" topped the R&B chart. It was also a crossover pop hit peaking at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Earth, Wind and Fire won a Grammy for Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocal(s) for this cover song.

Years after its release, McCartney disclosed the single was about marijuana and not a girl. Ironically, Earth, Wind and Fire's bandleader, Maurice White, had a zero-tolerance policy on drug use.

5. "I Love Rock n Roll" (1982)

"I Love Rock 'N' Roll" was a No. 1 smash in 1982, but the song actually made its debut in 1975. A male group called The Arrows first recorded and released the song.

Yet it wasn't until Joan Jett covered the single in the early '80s that it struck a major chord with American listeners and made her a household name. The song went platinum and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven straight weeks.

Jett's version of "I Love Rock 'N' Roll" didn't stray too far from The Arrows', although she did change the gender dynamics of the song: Instead of a guy picking up a girl, Jett sung about a woman picking up a guy.

In the process, Jett turned "I Love Rock 'N' Roll" into a female anthem. And from then on, Jett was considered a bad*** feminist of rock 'n' roll.

6. "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" (1983)

Cyndi Lauper made an indelible mark in 1983 with this giddy ditty about young women in the 80's.

"Girls" is Lauper's first single as a solo artist, and it resonated so much with female listeners that it helped turn the singer into an 80's pop icon.

Lauper co-wrote many of her songs, but not this one. A male artist, Robert Hazard, wrote "Girls" and recorded a demo in 1979. His version was about sex.

But with a few tweaks, Lauper transformed the song into a celebration of girl power that reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That success, along with other hits on her debut album, "She's So Unusual," snagged Lauper the Best New Artist award at the 1985 Grammys.

7. "Harlem Shuffle" (1986)

The Rolling Stones are sometimes called "the world's greatest rock and roll band." But they started out covering blues and R&B songs in the 1960's.

So, it was no surprise in 1986 when The Rolling Stones put their version of the 1963 hit, "Harlem Shuffle" on their "Dirty Work" album.

Originally written and performed by R&B duo, Bob & Earl, the Rolling Stones version had backing vocals by Bobby Womack. The song shot up to number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

8. "Nothing Compares 2 U" (1990)

In 1985, Prince wrote "Nothing Compares 2 U" for his band known as "The Family."

But when Sinead O'Connor released her version five years later, along with that tear-dotted music video, the song became an international hit.

It topped the charts in several countries, including the US, Australia, Germany and O'Connor's home country of Ireland. She received several Grammy nominations and was named Artist of the Year in 1991 by Rolling Stone.

Prince's haunting melody, cutting lyrics and O'Connor's melodic, powerful voice made "Nothing Compares 2 U" an incomparable success. TIME magazine lists it as one of the greatest songs of all time.

9. "Hurt" (2003)

It seemed a bit strange for a classic country crooner to take on an industrial rock band's song, but Johnny Cash did just that.

In 2003, the then 71-year-old country legend covered Nine Inch Nails' 1994 single, "Hurt."

There were changes to the lyrics, with Cash taking out the profanity. Where Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails wrote, "I wear my crown of sh**," Cash made his crown out of "thorns."

And, of course, the two versions have different meanings. The original speaks of self-harm and drug addiction, while Cash takes on the realities of being human -- the good and the bad in a death-bed confession.

The accompanying music video explores Cash's life and career from his youthful energetic years to his declining health. Most of the filming took place in Cash's derelict museum, The House of Cash, where the Man in Black himself sits and sings in a quivering baritone voice.

Cash's song won several awards including 2003 CMA's Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year.