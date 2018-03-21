Israeli production company launches undercover reality TV show for the #MeToo era

(CNN) An Israeli production company is launching a reality TV show for the #MeToo era.

Gil Formats is developing "The Silence Breaker," which according to its website is a hidden camera reality show that "follows in real-time men and women who are experiencing sexual harassment or assault at their workplace."

Each episode will end with "a confrontation with the harasser," according to the production company.

CEO Assaf Gil told The Hollywood Reporter that he hopes the show will "inspire others to come forward and speak up."

He also said they are looking for a host who "should ideally be a woman with a strong background as a journalist."

Read More